Oak Springs Arson

The Austin Fire Department estimates $20,000 in damages to the school’s playground

By Jessi Cape, Fri., May 5, 2017

The Austin Fire Department says arson is to blame for a Saturday night fire that caused $20,000 in damage to the playground at Oak Springs Elementary (3601 Webberville), rendering it completely off limits to students, according to KXAN. No arrests have been made in connection to the fire. The East Austin school has a 92% economically disadvantaged student population, and its website states that it serves "a majority of scholars from Booker T. Washington Hous­ing Complex." Oak Springs is accepting donations of recess-friendly supplies like chalk, balls, jump ropes, etc. to help occupy the children for the remainder of the school year, and a donation page has been created (www.edbacker.com/c/help-rebuild-oak-springs-elementary-playscape) to fund playground rebuilding efforts.

Oak Springs Elementary

