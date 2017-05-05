Civics 101

Friday 5

BUILDING BRIDGES: TRAVIS COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY MARGARET MOORE An opportunity to meet District Attorney Margaret Moore as a part of Friday community dialogues Building Bridges. 9-10am. 1709 E. 12th. www.traviscountytx.gov/district-attorney/meet-the-da.

DON'T TAKE AWAY MY HEALTHCARE! RALLY If you're angry about #preexistingconditions and the House passing Trumpcare 2.0 then show up and protest. Gather at the South gates. Bring signs. Noon-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.facebook.com/groups/traviscoresist.

Saturday 6

LEMONADE DAY "Empowering today’s youth to become tomorrow’s entrepreneurs." For 24 hours the city encourages young salespeople to set up a lemonade stand by waiving fees and requirements for temp food permits and licensing. 6am-12mid. Citywide. www.austin.lemonadeday.org.

VETERANS JOB FAIR A job fair for Veterans featuring a variety of employers including: CTVHCS HR, Apple One, Allstate, Randall's/Albertsons, and more. Bring resumes and any supporting documents. No appointments are necessary. 9am-Noon. Austin Outpatient Clinic, 7901 Metropolis Dr.. www.centraltexas.va.gov.

CHILDREN'S MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS DAY A family-friendly rally and park celebration to support children's mental health. Arts & crafts, butterfly release, and more. 9-11:30am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.cmhaustin.weebly.com.

BUILDING RELATIONSHIP BRIDGES TO ELIMINATE, HEAL AND PREVENT RACE DIVIDES A community discussion on how to decrease tension and teach repentance, forgiveness, and reconciliation among races. 10am-Noon. Mt. Zion Action & Resource Center, 2951 E. 14th, 512/479-9890.

BLACK LIVES MATTER MAY NEIGHBORHOOD CANVASSING Monthly neighborhood canvassing to spread community awareness and education. 10am-Noon. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

AUSTIN REFUGEE DAY FESTIVAL The second annual fest hosted by local agencies who serve refugee and migrant families. Expect family fun, soccer balls, resource booths, and more. 11am-4pm. Onion Creek Soccer Complex, 5600 E. William Cannon, 512/404-2332. Free. laura.cid@redcross.org, www.atxrefugeedayfestival.com.

CELEBRASIA AUSTIN APA FOOD & HERITAGE FESTIVAL Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Performances, culinary demonstrations, kids’ activities, and more. 11am-3pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

TRAVIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE BUILDING BRIDGES TOWN HALL A Saturday town hall covering the Sheriff’s Office reorganization, the 2016 racial profiling report, and more. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

BALANCING POWER BETWEEN THE FEDS, STATE, AND LOCAL: WHERE DO WE BELONG? Texas: the ongoing power struggle between cities, counties, state, and federal governments. Speakers include CM Leslie Pool, Sierra Club chapter director Reggie James, and UT law professor Sanford Levinson. 2-4pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Monday 8

CODE TALK – AFFORDABILITY A CodeNEXT discussion. 6-8pm. Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Rd. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

FUN RECYCLING TOOLS FOR AUSTIN RESIDENTS An interactive presentation on new residential recycling tools. 6:30-8pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.austinrecycles.com.

Tuesday 9

WE ARE #HERETOSTAY AND WE WILL REMEMBER Gov. Abbott has signed SB 4 – the anti-sanctuary cities/"show me your papers" bill – into law. "We will rise up in protests and community meetings across Texas to decry SB 4 for what it is: a racist law designed to target millions of Black and brown people, trample on civil liberties, and force millions of Texans to racial profiling and abuse." See Facebook for details. 8:30-10am. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. www.txfgm.org.

RALLY + MEETING AT SEN. CORNYN'S OFFICE A rally in effort to save the ACA and stop #TrumpCare. Sen. Cornyn is one of 13 (all male) senators on the committee to write the Senate's version of #TrumpCare. Demand real coverage, tell him your needs! 11am-1pm. Chase Tower, Suite 1530, 221 West Sixth St.. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

EAT SMART, LIVE STRONG An afternoon event for aging Austinites to discuss healthy eating and staying active. Noon-1pm. Dottie Jordan Recreation Center, 2803 Loyola. www.austintexas.gov/event/eat-smart-live-strong.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN MAY GENERAL BODY MEETING Working committees cover education, criminal justice reform, health, economics, housing, transportation, and civics. All are welcome. 6-7:30pm. 1705 E. 11th. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

BLACKS IN TECH ATX: JOB HUNTING THROUGH THE AGES WITH INDEED Austin Blacks in Tech partners with Indeed to provide an evening of networking. Recruiters, resume feedback, complimentary professional head shots, and more. 6-9pm. Indeed, 6433 Champion Grandview Way, Bldg. 1. Free.

Wednesday 10

CITY OF AUSTIN CELEBRATES NATIONAL BIKE TO SCHOOL DAY WITH COMMEMORATIVE RIDE The City of Austin partners with Safe Kids Austin and Casis Elementary to celebrate National Bike to School Day. Students, parents, City and school staff are invited to join. Participants will meet at the Howson Public Library parking lot at 7am, and bike along Exposition Boulevard to Casis. 7:15am. Howson Public Library, 2500 Exposition Blvd.. 512/974-7064.

CONNECT FORUM FOR MINORITY BUSINESS A certification workshop for minority businesses. 1:30-5pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

COUNTER BALANCE: ATX MONTHLY MEETING Learn about volunteer opportunities and upcoming events. 6:30-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

50/50 DAY AUSTIN: GENDER EQUALITY FILM DISCUSSION A viewing of 50/50: Rethinking the Past, Present, and Future of Women + Power, followed by a group discussion. Sketch comedy group Menenists keeps things light. 7-9pm. Full Circle, 1810 E. 12th.

Thursday 11

PODEROSA: LIVE MURAL CELEBRATING IMMIGRANT MOMS Just before mother's day, join JOLT in celebrating immigrant mothers. The org will be painting a live mural at the Capitol to honor families under attack by our state and national politicians. 11am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.jolttx.org/poderosa.

70TH BIRTHDAY BASH FOR BARTON SPRINGS BATHHOUSE Barton Springs Conservancy is celebrating 70 years of the Bathhouse with a classy Driskill dinner. Funds raised go toward restoring the facilities. Texas Tribune's Evan Smith emcees. 7:30pm. The Driskill Grill, 604 Brazos, 512/391-7162. $700. www.bartonspringsconservancy.org.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

BIKE TO WORK DAY It's back on two wheels and encouraging people to ride – not drive! Interested bikers are encouraged to pledge their support and participation online. “Fueling stations,” aka 45 local businesses, will offer gifts to riders, including coffee, snacks, merch and swag from 7-9:30am. See site for deets. Fri., May 19 Citywide. www.biketoworkaustin.org.