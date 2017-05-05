News

Bill of the Week: Baby, You’re a Firework

More Roman Candles, more often

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 5, 2017

House Bill 1417 by Rep. Matt Rinaldi, R-Irving

Texas doesn't like regulating firearms sales, which makes its limitations on when you can pick up a few firecrackers all the more surprising. There's actually a very short list of holidays around which fireworks vendors can operate: New Year's Day, Fourth of July, and Cinco de Mayo, plus Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day, and Memorial Day, which were only added last year. HB 1417 is one of three bills proposing extra dates on the Roman Candle calendar. Reflecting Texas' rapidly growing Asian population, Rinaldi wants Diwali – the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jainists – added to the list. Meanwhile Rep. James White, R-Hillister, has HB 41 and HB 554, adding Juneteenth and Labor Day, respectively. In a sign of the Legislature's love of all things combustible, all three bills are out of committee and headed to the House floor.

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Bill of the Week, James White, 85th Lege

