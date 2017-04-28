News

The Hightower Report

Why is George Orwell’s 1984 a bestseller again?

By Jim Hightower, Fri., April 28, 2017

Tromp-tromp-tromp – troops are marching to battles. Boom-boom-boom – bombs are blowing up communities. Whooooshhh – poisonous gas is being released.

Forget Syria, ISIS, Iran, Afghanistan – this is Trump's War.

Our bellicose commander in chief is at war in the homeland, deploying his troops to attack everything from our public schools to the EPA, dropping executive order bombs on Muslim communities and the Mexican border, and spewing poisonous tweets of bigotry and right-wing bile at the media, scientists, inner-cities, "illegal voters," Meryl Streep, diplomats, Democrats, people who use real facts, and … well, Trump is at war with the American majority, with all who do not agree with him.

And you thought Nixon had a long enemies list!

Yet Trump's most destructive assault so far has not targeted any one group, but an essential and existential concept: truth. Bluntly put, he's psychotic, believing that "truth" is whatever he says it is, and that he can change it tomorrow.

Years ago, in a futuristic novel, the author wrote about the rise of a tyrannical regime that ruled by indoctrinating the masses to accept the perverse notion of capricious truth. It was George Orwell's 1984, which depicted a dystopia he named Oceania. There, the public had been inculcated to believe that reality is not "something objective, external, existing in its own right." Rather, "whatever the Party holds to be truth is truth."

Now, in 2017, we live in Trumplandia, with a delusional leader of a plutocratic party trying to redefine reality with "alternative facts," fake news, and a blitzkrieg of Orwellian "Newspeak."

But resistance to Trumpism is already surging – including the fact that Orwell's 70-year-old book has became a bestseller again – thanks to Trump resisters seeking … you know, truth!

For more information on Jim Hightower's work – and to subscribe to his award-winning monthly newsletter, The Hightower Lowdown – visit www.jimhightower.com. You can hear his radio commentaries on KOOP Radio, 91.7FM, weekdays at 10:58am and 12:58pm.
More The Hightower Report columns
READ MORE
More 1984
<i>American War</i> by Omar El Akkad
American War by Omar El Akkad
This dystopian novel of a late 21st century America split by civil war shows how vengeance survives down the generations

Jay Trachtenberg, April 21, 2017

More The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The Donald Show

Jim Hightower, July 10, 2015

The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The damning nuttiness of the GOP's "Hell No" faction

Jim Hightower, Aug. 15, 2014

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Trump, 1984, George Orwell

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Oddisee
Empire Control Room
La La Land and Singin' in the Rain at Blue Starlite Drive-In
Bean to Bar: Make Your Own Chocolate at Craft
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP