Public Notice: Glowing, Like a Nuclear Reactor

Clearly I have to start off this week with an apology. An online commenter referred to my "glowing assessment of CodeNEXT" in last week's column ("Ten Things," April 21) – but if anything that I wrote gave anyone the impression that the CodeNEXT process deserves a glowing recommendation, then I obviously failed to express myself clearly.

Like most everyone else who's looked at the draft version of the code and the maps, I think there are some problem areas. There are neighborhoods that are getting painted with a mono-zoning that's likely to kill them: notably East Austin, Clarksville, and the near-south 78704. And there are other neighborhoods – the entire west side, essentially – that ought to have a little more variety "dialed in." But since I don't have room for 10 things this week, let me focus on one:

Changes are not being tracked, either in the map or in the code.

There are 1,100+ pages of code: language that's going to become city law, so it's actually important that, for instance, a definition given in one section matches the terminology used in other sections (it doesn't, always). And there are also many, many thousands of lots being rezoned – each occupant, individually, having just this one chance to weigh in on the changes – some subtle, others less so – in the law that governs that property for the next half-century or so. As early as the first post-release meeting, staff and consultants acknowledged at least one mistake in the mapping, where an area had simply been mislabeled. That's the point of draft versions, of course: You correct mistakes that are pointed out, and consider suggestions that are made. And there is a long public comment period – until June 7 for the code, and July 7 for the mapping. But there's no way to track whether those mistakes have been corrected, or comments even looked at, until the second "Boards and Commissions" draft comes out in August. By then the serious semifinal decisions are supposed to be made, to be forwarded on to City Council by December – but inevitably, without much of the input from the previous round either reflected, or resolved, and with the more serious policy questions not yet directly addressed. And it gets harder to resolve those problems the closer we get to a deadline. The "black box" approach to drafting has been problematic throughout the process; it's becoming critical now. With all the planning time there has been, this is not a time when we want to have Council drafting language from the dais.

Note that none of this even begins to address the dilemma most people want to resolve: the religious schism between the Preservationist and Densificationist sects. I'll leave that for another time.

Meanwhile, you can expect that debate to be joined at this week's Mapping Infor­ma­tion session in one of the battleground districts, Alison Alter's (formerly Sheri Gallo's) D10: Sat., April 29, 2-4pm, Anderson High, 8403 Mesa. Or, see the draft code, leave comments, or sign up for notifications at www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

CM Leslie Pool's office has set up a series of D7 meetings, as well, the next three Tuesdays, 6:30-8pm, for three distinct parts of her district:

• "Transects" (south of Anderson Lane), communities slated largely for form-based "transect" code, May 2, Northwest Rec Center.

• "Non-Transects" (Parmer and points north), which will be largely under "non-transect" code, May 9, Milwood Library.

• "Non-Transects, Small-Area Plans" (North Burnet & Gateway), communities that have neighborhood plans, but will be under "non-transect" code, May 16, TBA.

Then there's Code – What's NEXT?, a workshop this Sunday, April 30, "a community-led workshop and information exchange" with representatives of several local environmental and social justice organizations talking about the history of land use in Austin, and leading small-group discussions about the environment, economic development, and neighborhoods, seen "through a racial equity lens." Presenters include Lauren Ice of Save Our Springs Alliance, Daniel Llanes and Susana Almanza of PODER, Gilbert Rivera of La Raza Roundtable, Lauren Ross of Undoing White Supremacy-Austin, and several others. 2-5pm at Southwest Key Cafeteria, 6002 Jain.

Campus Carry – again: As a public community college, Austin Community College must implement the campus carry law passed in the last Lege session beginning Aug. 1. ACC's Campus Carry Implementa­tion Task Force has held forums to discuss the upcoming implementation; at this last one, they'll share their draft recommendations. See more info, and live-streams of the meeting, at www.austincc.edu/campuscarry. Fri., April 28, 1-2:30pm at the Highland Campus Social Staircase.

The second annual Small Business Festival – powered by the City of Austin Economic Development Department and Capital One Spark Business. Inc. – is next Mon.-Fri., May 1-5; see the event schedule and ticket info at www.smallbusinessfestival.org.