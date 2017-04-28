There's no regular City Council meeting this week (next is May 4), but FY 2018 budget deliberations have begun in earnest, with last week's five-year financial forecast and staff budget preview, and this week's beginning of the departmental briefings. Interim City Manager Elaine Hart has directed "no new requests" departmental proposals and 1% reductions across the board. ("Council: No Sanctuary for the Weary," Apr. 28.)

Sanctionable or Sanctuary? Mayor Steve Adler visited D.C. this week, with a delegation from the U.S. Conference of Mayors seeking clarity on Trump admins' definition of "sanctuary city." See "What Is a 'Sanctionable City'?" online.

Statewide FBI Raids: FBI and DPS officers launched mass simultaneous raids on local government offices in Houston, Laredo, McAllen, and San Antonio on Wednesday. The FBI has not confirmed the targets of the investigation, but Dannenbaum Engineering, owned by controversial former UT System Regent Jim Dannenbaum, has confirmed it is cooperating with law enforcement.

Kleinert Rehearing? Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced Wednesday that she'll seek a rehearing in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of retired APD Detective Charles Kleinert, who had charges of manslaughter against him dismissed in a federal court in 2015. On April 20, a three-member panel from the 5th Circuit affirmed the dismissal. Moore said she believes the appeals court should rehear the case with all its judges present.

Downtown's last undeveloped block could become a 30-story, 600,000-square-foot mixed-use tower block. Cielo Property Group and property owners the Episcopal Church unveiled plans this week for the proposed project at Seventh and Trinity.

Whole Woman's Health clinic will open its doors to new patients on Friday, April 28. The clinic, located on I-35 and 183, shuttered in 2014 due to HB 2 abortion restrictions and is among the first Texas clinics to reopen since SCOTUS struck parts of the law last summer. It will offer limited reproductive health services for now and expand those services in the next few weeks.

Supermarket for Sale: Idaho-based grocery chain Albertsons is reportedly interested in acquiring Whole Foods Market. New York private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which owns Albertsons and Safeway, is in early talks with bankers about taking over the organic grocery franchise. Whole Foods, Cerberus, and Albertsons aren't talking about the possible deal.

The People's Climate March & Rally is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 1 to 3:30pm, beginning at the Capitol.