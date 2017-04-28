News

FDA Thwarts TDCJ Death Drug Shipment

How will Texas carry outs its state-sanctioned killings?

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., April 28, 2017

FDA Thwarts TDCJ Death Drug Shipment

The state's Department of Criminal Justice won't be receiving its July 2015 order of the lethal injection drug sodium thiopental anytime soon. Last Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its final decision to refuse foreign shipment of the drug into the country. The two government bodies have been battling ever since the FDA intercepted the drug at Hous­ton George Bush Intercontinental Airport that summer. The TDCJ ordered the drugs from an unknown supplier in India in hopes of replenishing its stock. Accessing any form of killer drug has become increasingly complicated for Huntsville ever since Pfizer blocked access of its drugs to executioners last May. In 2010, the Unit­ed King­dom banned export of sodium thiopental, and a year later Danish manufacturer Lund­beck prohibited sales to U.S. pharmacies. In a statement issued April 20, the FDA said the apprehended drugs seem to be "unapproved" and "misbranded," and should be exported or destroyed. The state filed suit against the federal agency to recover the drugs on Wednesday.

READ MORE
More Death Watch
Death Watch: DNA Testing Denied for Rodney Reed
Death Watch: DNA Testing Denied for Rodney Reed
Reed and Pruett strike out. But justice for Duane Buck?

Sarah Marloff, April 21, 2017

Death Watch: Cruel & Unusual Confinement
Death Watch: Cruel & Unusual Confinement
Convicted hit man faces third date with death

Sarah Marloff, March 3, 2017

More by Sarah Marloff
Gay Place
Gay Place
Louisa Spaventa’s Night of Queer Performance fosters education, support, and celebration for the queer community

April 28, 2017

Travis County Crowdfunding: Still Stronger
Travis County Crowdfunding: Still Stronger
The county has raised $135,000 to offset Gov. Abbott’s February stunt

April 28, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Death Watch, Lundbeck, Pfizer

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Oddisee
Empire Control Room
La La Land and Singin' in the Rain at Blue Starlite Drive-In
Bean to Bar: Make Your Own Chocolate at Craft
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP