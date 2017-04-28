Election Time Again

Voter turnout barely scraped above 0.3% on Monday, the first day of early voting for the May 6 election, which may have been the first day many Travis County voters even knew there was an election. At stake are City Council seats in the cities of Bee Cave, Lakeway, Round Rock, and West Lake Hills, as well as spots on the Pflugerville ISD board of trustees, charter amendments in Round Rock, and six propositions in Travis County Municipal Utility District No. 23. Early voting runs through May 2. Election day is Saturday, May 6.