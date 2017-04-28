News

Election Time Again

Voter turnaround has … not been good

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., April 28, 2017

Election Time Again
Photo by John Anderson

Voter turnout barely scraped above 0.3% on Monday, the first day of early voting for the May 6 election, which may have been the first day many Travis County voters even knew there was an election. At stake are City Council seats in the cities of Bee Cave, Lakeway, Round Rock, and West Lake Hills, as well as spots on the Pflugerville ISD board of trustees, charter amendments in Round Rock, and six propositions in Travis County Municipal Utility District No. 23. Early voting runs through May 2. Election day is Saturday, May 6.

READ MORE
More elections
Public Notice: Life Goes On
Public Notice: Life Goes On
Gotta keep believing that Love Trumps Hate

Nick Barbaro, Nov. 11, 2016

Election Notes
Election Notes
More than 713,000 registered voters need to know what's going on

Chase Hoffberger, Oct. 21, 2016

More by Richard Whittaker
Lege Lines: Tough Balance
Lege Lines: Tough Balance
The Lege’s budget standoff stumbles forward

April 28, 2017

Bill of the Week: Click It, Kids
Bill of the Week: Click It, Kids
Who here wants to argue about the positive effects of seat belts?

April 28, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

elections, Travis County

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Oddisee
Empire Control Room
La La Land and Singin' in the Rain at Blue Starlite Drive-In
Bean to Bar: Make Your Own Chocolate at Craft
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP