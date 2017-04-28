Civics 101

Thursday 27

¡CACEROLAZO! - BRING POTS & PANS TO SAY #SB4ISHATE Yesterday the Texas House came another big step closer to passing SB 4 – the anti-sanctuary cities/"show me your papers" bill. Unite! Get loud. Fight back. 4-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

TRADE AND MIGRATION ALONG THE TEXAS-MEXICO BORDER U.S. and Mexico activists and academics discuss political and economic issues on the border. 4-6pm. Sid Richardson Hall, UT Campus.

DIVERSITY IN TECH: ADDRESSING THE TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION GAP IN AUSTIN A panel discussion about Austin's technology and innovation gap and how companies are addressing diversity and inclusion. 5:30-8:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $0-250. www.urbanco-lab.com.

LITTLE ARTIST BIG ARTIST Chula League teams up with Dougherty Arts Center to produce an art show featuring 40 fifth and sixth graders' pieces. Join them for opening night. English-Spanish translators will be available. 6-8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. Free. www.chulaleague.org/little-artist-big-artist.

SURVIVORS JUSTICE PROJECT QUARTERLY GATHERING Join SJP – a community coalition seeking system level change in Austin regarding sexual assault – for updates and next steps! 6-8pm. Yellow Jacket Social Club, 1704 E. Fifth, 512/480-9572. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

COMMUNITY MEETINGS WITH ANIMAL SERVICES An opportunity for the District 4 residents to learn about Animal Services, ask questions, and hear how the agency can best meet the needs of residents. 6:30-8pm. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. belinda.hare@austintexas.gov, www.austinanimalcenter.org.

A CONVERSATION ON DIVERSITY A conversation on diversity, equality, and dialogue. 6:30-8:30pm. Simpson United Methodist Church, 1701 E. 12th, 512/472-8818.

Friday 28

THE FIRST DECADE OF THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER WALL 8:30am-6pm. Eidman Courtroom, University of Texas School of Law, 727 E. Dean Keeton. law.utexas.edu/humanrights/events/the-first-decade-of-the-us-mexico-border-wall.

#RESIST TEXAS HHSC ASSAULT ON LGBTQIA YOUTH Texas' Health & Human Services Commission removed inclusive language for LGBTQ youth from their children's mental health grant proposal. This is one way Texas leaves queer youth and families in need of help. Come out, speak up for queer kids. 9am-3pm. Texas HHSC Brown Heatly Building, 4900 N. Lamar.

CULTURAL APPROPRIATION AND HAIR POLITICS The emergence of the Natural Hair Movement! A discussion on re-establishing ownership of personal space in the workplace and social environments - facilitated by Naturally Curly. Bring lunch. Fri., April 28, noon-1:30pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. www.ywcaaustin.org.

SCREENING AND DISCUSSION OF THE DOCUMENTARY 13TH "From slave to criminal with one amendment!" A panel discussion will follow Ava DuVernay's documentary. 6pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168.

Saturday 29

NATIONAL ADOPT A SHELTER PET DAY Adopt a rescue dog from APA for free this weekend! In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Barkworthies is covering adoption costs for eligible dogs all weekend long. Sat.-Sun., April 29-30 Austin Pets Alive!, 1156 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/961-6519. www.austinpetsalive.org.

FREE RABIES VACCINATIONS AT AUSTIN ANIMAL CENTER Get your pet – dogs and cats 12 weeks and older – vaccinated. Younger puppies and kittens will receive free ID tags and get registered in the Animal Services database. Keep dogs on leash, cats in carriers. 8am-Noon. Richard Moya Park, 10001 Burleson, 512/874-7275. Free. www.austinanimalcenter.org.

OPEN GATE: GREEN GATE FARMS DAY An opportunity to learn about sustainability, urban farming, and how to support local food growers with international nonprofit Holistic Management. Register through website. 8am-5pm. Green Gate Farms, 8310 Canoga, 512/484-2746. www.holisticmanagement.org.

COUNSELING WITHOUT BORDERS A workshop for counselors to shape a culturally competent practice and better engage with Latinx communities. Topics range from cultural values overview, trauma-informed interventions, legal rights, and safety planning for children and families. 9am-3:30pm. University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. www.utexas.edu.

KEEP AUSTIN BEAUTIFUL RESOURCE GIVEAWAY DAY Resources available for your neighborhood beautification projects! Pick up your share of compost, soil, mulch, plants, seeds, and tools. 9am-Noon. Festival Beach, 35 Waller St. www.keepaustinbeautiful.org.

WORLD TAI CHI & QIGONG DAY An observance of peace, health, and positive energy! Instructors will demonstrate moves, and schools will be available to answer questions. 9am-Noon. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

AUSTIN PEOPLE'S CLIMATE MARCH & RALLY Central Texans come out to demand slashed greenhouse gases, a clean energy economy, and climate justice. Want to help plan? Join their Monday meetings: 6:30pm at Public Citizen. 1-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/PCM2017ATX.

Sunday 30

CODE-WHAT'S NEXT? WORKSHOP A community discussion on new land development code. Community leaders will briefly share history of land use and then facilitate small group discussions about the concerns related to the environment, economic development, and neighborhoods. 2-5pm. Southwest Key Community Center, 6002 Jain. Free.

Monday 1

LYME AWARENESS MONTH KICKOFF RALLY The Texas Lyme Disease Association hosts a rally to spread awareness about the disease – currently one of the fastest growing infectious diseases in the U.S. Speakers include Dr. Ginger Savely and documentary filmmaker Pi Ware. 1:30-3:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.txlda.com.

MAY DAY WALKOUT FOR SANCTUARY CAMPUS UT students, faculty, and staff walkout for immigrants rights. They demand the administration declare UT Austin a sanctuary campus. Strikers will join the 4pm rally at the Capitol. 2:15-4pm. University of Texas Tower, 2400 Inner Campus Dr., 512/475-6633. www.fb.com/sanctuaryUT.

AUSTIN MAY DAY. ALL DAY. Black, Latinx, the indigenous, LGBTQ, refugees, immigrants, laborers, and the working class unite for nationwide protests in honor of International Worker's Day. "Go beyond moments of outrage, narrow concepts of sanctuary, and barriers between communities that have much at stake and so much in common." 4-7pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

INTERNATIONAL WORKERS DAY MARCH March in solidarity with workers across the world and celebrate the resistance and struggle of the oppressed workers from Syria to Mexico. 6pm. Guadalupe & Fourth. www.fb.com/May-Day-Brigade-1359664494055111/.

COMMUNITY MEETINGS WITH ANIMAL SERVICES An opportunity for the District 2 residents to learn about Animal Services, ask questions, and hear how the agency can best meet the needs of residents. 6:30-8pm. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. belinda.hare@austintexas.gov, www.austinanimalcenter.org.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. 6:30pm. Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd. Free. www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 2

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Call the EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233) or email EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov for an appointment. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov/dovesprings.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING Want people to go vote? Get them registered! You must be 18 or older to volunteer and attend a one-hour training session. Training sessions are held the first Tuesday of each month. First Tuesdays, 10:30am, 12:30pm, or 6:30pm Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.traviscountytax.org.

IACTS! 2017 HOPE AWARDS A major fun fundraiser to help keep community service programs thriving. 6-9pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. www.interfaithtexas.org.

BEAUTIFICATION OF 12TH & CHICON BUS STOP: YOUR INPUT IS NEEDED Give feedback to CapMetro's proposed art installation celebrating East Austin's Black community. The art will be installed at the 12th & Chicon bus stop. 6:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. jordan.smith@capmetro.org, www.capmetroblog.com.

Wednesday 3

EROSION PROJECT ON TANNEHILL BRANCH CREEK IN GIVENS PARK A public meeting to discuss plans to stabilize the stream bank to prevent future erosion and to construct a rain-garden. 6pm. Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th, 512/928-1982. Free. www.ci.austin.tx.us.

SHE TALKS: GENDER, EQUITY & THE FUTURE OF DESIGN Enjoy refreshments and discussion on the role of diversity in design. View select works from architects in town. 6-9pm. East Side Collective, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez. $5. www.bossbabes.org.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.