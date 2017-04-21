News

Want to Hunt and Blow Shit Up With a Tank?

New York Times insert advertises "Tank & Machine Gun Sampler Package"

By Michael King, Fri., April 21, 2017

Texas readers of the Sunday New York Times got an extra treat April 16: an inserted issue of The Land Report ("The Magazine of the American Landowner"), mostly devoted to glossily mythologizing massive ranch tracts available for sale, and a predictable exercise in real estate porn. The cover story is an interview with General Land Commissioner George P. "Is It My Turn Yet?" Bush, devoted to introducing a "private-sector mind-set" at the agency, responsible for managing the state's oil-and-gas resources. But the Bush puffery is overshadowed by the mag's back-page pitch: "Hunting & Tanks!" an ad for the Ox Ranch of Uvalde, where you can "drive & shoot WWII tanks." The Tank & Machine Gun Sampler Package is only $650, the German "PAK Attack" package goes for $2,099, and the WWII "Allies & Axis" All-Day Experience, featuring operating Russian, German, and U.S. tanks and heavy weapons, is a cool $8,250. Feeling nostalgic or just prepping for the next international cataclysm? It's all here at www.drivetanks.com.

A version of this article appeared in print on April 21, 2017 with the headline: Blow It Up Real Good!
