Planned Parenthood Offers Hormone Therapy

Gender affirming care can be found at two PPGT locations

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., April 21, 2017

Sarah Wheat
Sarah Wheat (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Earlier this month, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas began offering gender affirming hormone therapy to transgender and gender nonconforming patients. The health care provider is currently offering its new hormone replacement therapy program at two Texas centers, in North Austin and Plano. Patients wishing to access HRT will use the informed consent model and won't be required to provide a letter from a therapist recommending gender affirming care. Sarah Wheat, PPGT's chief external affairs officer, told the Chronicle that PPGT believes when patients are "fully informed of both the risks and the benefits, they are more than capable of determining what is best for themselves and their bodies." The clinic still encourages patients to connect with therapists for "comprehensive care." Wheat said PPGT can provide referrals as needed.

A version of this article appeared in print on April 21, 2017 with the headline: Gender Affirming Care at Planned Parenthood
Medicaid Patients Face a Future Without Planned Parenthood
How Much Does a Witch Hunt Cost?
Still No Vote on the Bathroom Bill "Compromise"
Gay Place
