Lege Lines: Bills on the Move

By Mary Tuma and the News Staff, Fri., April 21, 2017


Photo by Jana Birchum

• The House State Affairs Committee on Monday ushered four anti-choice bills to the full lower chamber. HB 35 by Rep. Byron Cook, R-Corsicana, forces abortion providers to bury or cremate fetal remains; HB 200, from Rep. Cindy Burkett, R-Sunnyvale, bars women from donating their fetal tissue after an abortion; HB 2962, by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, requires abortion doctors to report procedure complications to the state health department, including sensitive patient information; and HB 1936, by Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, prohibits abortion providers and affiliates from entering into contracts with government entities.

No Hog Apocalypse. The Texas House has approved HB 3451, requiring further study before spreading rat poison across Texas lands to kill feral hogs (and other wildlife) – and thwarting Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller's dream that, "The 'hog apocalypse' may finally be on the horizon."

HBs 1537 and 64, two nearly identical bills seeking to abolish the death penalty, received a committee hearing on Monday. More than a dozen people testified in support, and no one spoke out against either one. Rep. Jessica Farrar, D-Houston, co-authored HB 1537 – she has sponsored legislation for death penalty repeal since 2007. Both bills remain pending in committee.

• The Senate has passed SB 451, sponsored by Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills. If it passes through the House it will bar cities from regulating short-term rentals (like Airbnb), unless the law specifically protects public health and safety.

HB 1911, which would allow Texans to carry handguns in most public places without any license, moved through the House Homeland Security and Pub­lic Safety Committee Tuesday; members approved the measure on a 6-2 vote along party lines. Guess which party voted "yea" on that one. – The News Staff

