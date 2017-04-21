News

Hightower Report: Hallelujah, Trump Rushes to Aid the Needy!

America’s president, free to help the bankers

By Jim Hightower, Fri., April 21, 2017

Of all the people suffering economic pain today, who should get priority attention from the new president and Congress?

Regular folks in our country say that those on the lower rungs of the economic ladder – the poor and downtrodden working class – ought to be the priority. But then, regular folks don't run Congress – or Trump's White House.

The Donald's working-class voters must be stunned to see that his top economic priority is not them, but a tiny group dwelling in luxury at the very tippy-top of the ladder: Wall Street bankers. Rather than pushing an urgently needed FDR-style jobs program, Trump & Com­pany are rushing to aid the richest Amer­icans at the expense of the working class, actually proposing to unleash the banksters to defraud and gouge workaday people.

For example, they want to save the poor financial giants from a consumer protection called the "fiduciary rule." If you've got a 401(k) retirement plan, chances are it's managed by a firm of financial advisers – so this rule simply requires them to act in your best interest, rather than shifting your money into risky investments that pay them bigger commissions. Prior to the enactment of this ethics provision in 2015, many advisers were serving themselves, gleefully ripping off their customers (mostly ordinary working families) to the tune of $17 billion a year!

That's immoral, but it's real money, so the industry has been lobbying hard – but unsuccessfully – to kill the legal requirement that money advisers deal honestly with clients. Now, however, they've got a president who appreciates dishonest business dealings and is going all out to liberate them from the shackles of ethics. "Hallelujah," shout Wall Street's bankers. "Free at last, free at last! Thank Donald Almighty, we are free at last" ... to gouge consumers.

For more information on Jim Hightower's work – and to subscribe to his award-winning monthly newsletter, The Hightower Lowdown – visit www.jimhightower.com. You can hear his radio commentaries on KOOP Radio, 91.7FM, weekdays at 10:58am and 12:58pm.
More The Hightower Report columns
READ MORE
More Donald Trump
Austin Against Trump's
Austin Against Trump's "Sanctuary City" Order
City backs California lawsuit

Michael King, April 7, 2017

Next Week’s Rallies
Next Week’s Rallies
The Resistance continues in Austin

Sarah Marloff, Jan. 13, 2017

More The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The Donald Show

Jim Hightower, July 10, 2015

The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The damning nuttiness of the GOP's "Hell No" faction

Jim Hightower, Aug. 15, 2014

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Donald Trump, Wall Street

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Shrine, Jex Thoth
Barracuda
Blanton's Beat the Rush: Peter Stopschinski at The Blanton Museum of Art
Raging Rose
at The Contemporary Austin at the Jones Center
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP