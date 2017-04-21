Civics 101

Thursday 20

KOREA NETWORKING MIXER Learn about business opportunities and resources available for those looking to expand to Korea. Korean food and drinks served. 6-8pm. Austin Asian American Chamber of Commerce, 8001 Centre Park #160. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

Friday 21

DIVISION OF HEALTH OUTCOMES AND PHARMACY PRACTICE AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT A community dialogue on bridge building. Topics range from race, affordability, culture, education, equity, and safety. 9-10am. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People/NAACP, 1704 E. 12th, 512/476-6230. Free.

DISTRICT 6 NW AUSTIN FIELD OFFICE GRAND REOPENING Visit with Council Member Jimmy Flannigan and his D6 staff and catch a sneak peek of Jennifer Idol's art exhibit “An American Immersion.” Afterparty to follow at Arthouse Austin. 5-7pm. District 6 NW Austin Field Office, 10401 Anderson Mill Rd. #101. www.austintexas.gov/department/district-6.

POETRY SLAM AND SILENT AUCTION A Zonta Club benefit to raise awareness about human trafficking. Participate in a silent auction and enjoy award-winning slam group, Neo-Soul. 7-10:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. $25. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

Saturday 22

APRIL WORKSHOP FOR NORTH SHOAL CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD PLAN The City of Austin Planning and Zoning Department invites all community members to learn and discuss the North Shoal Creek Neighborhood Plan. 10-11:30am. Pillow Elementary School, 3025 Crosscreek Dr. www.austintexas.gov/northshoalcreek.

MARCH FOR SCIENCE - AUSTIN Stand in solidarity with allies around the world to support and defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies, and governments. 11am-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.marchforscience.com.

WONDERWALL STUDIO ART SHOW BENEFITING MAKE-A-WISH Wonderwall Studio will donate all art proceeds (after material costs) to Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas. Sat., April 22, noon-6pm. Wonderwall Studio in the Gallery, 4401 Freidrich, Bldg. 2, #200. www.cstx.wish.org.

EARTH DAY AUSTIN A zero waste event with opportunities to learn about lowering your carbon footprint, conservation, recycling, and upcycling. Sat., April 22, noon-7pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.earthdayaustin.com.

JOHNSON BENTSEN RICHARDS DINNER Dinner and ceremony honoring notable Texans who have broken barriers. Keynote by Sen. Bob Casey. 5pm. Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Sunday 23

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS WITH $75 REBATE Want to start a chicken coop? Attend a chicken-keeping class to learn how and receive a $75 rebate on a coop! 10am. Mueller Farmers' Market, 4209 Airport. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

RABBI BLUMOFE REQUESTS SOLIDARITY The CAA invites the non-Jewish community to help write a new Torah with Jen Taylor Friedman (one of few women trained to do this) to symbolize the future for interfaith solidarity. A service for Holocaust Remembrance Day follows at 6:30. 4-5:30pm. Congregation Agudas Achim, 7300 Hart, 512/735-8400. www.caa-austin.org.

Monday 24

“THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS A FREE LUNCH” LUNCHEON The People's Community Clinic fundraiser benefiting the health of medically underserved and uninsured Central Texans. 11am-1pm. Four Seasons Hotel, 98 San Jacinto, 512/478-4500. www.austinpcc.org.

DISCUSSION ON THE GROVE AT SHOAL CREEK’S PUBLIC PARKS MASTER PLAN The Austin Parks and Rec. Dept. encourages community participation in a discussion on the development of the Grove at Shoal Creek. 7-8:30pm. Bryker Woods Elementary School, 3309 Kerbey, 512/414-2054. www.austintexas.gov/parksatthegrove.

Tuesday 25

ANNUAL LUNCHEON HONORS CAREGIVERS Hidden Heroes – a luncheon honoring local caregivers. 11:30am. JW Marriott Austin. www.txalz.org.

Wednesday 26

GLORIA ANZALDUA BRUNCHEON: GRASSROOTS ACTIVISM A bruncheon to honor chicana feminist Gloria Anzaldua with a panel discussion on grassroots activism the importance of making radical change in your communities. 11am-1pm. UT Student Activity Center, 2201 Speedway, 512/232-0818. www.fb.com/queer-people-of-color-allies-170984972945902.

CAPMETRO PROJECT CONNECT LUNCH Learn more and offer input on Project Connect – the regional transit plan to improve transportation around Central Texas. Lunch provided. 11am-1pm. IBC First Equity, 8998 Research. Free. jhuynh@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

ANNIE’S LIST LUNCHEON WITH SARAH BIRD Annie's List's annual luncheon brings author and recent “dishonoree of the Texas GOP” to the table to discuss putting women in Texas politics. Wed., April 26, noon-1:15pm. JW Marriott Austin. Table prices vary. www.annieslist.com.

Thursday 27

TRADE AND MIGRATION ALONG THE TEXAS-MEXICO BORDER U.S. and Mexico activists and academics discuss political and economic issues on the border. 4-6pm. Sid Richardson Hall, UT Campus.

DIVERSITY IN TECH: ADDRESSING THE TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION GAP IN AUSTIN A panel discussion about Austin's technology and innovation gap and how companies are addressing diversity and inclusion. 5:30-8:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $0–250. www.urbanco-lab.com.

SURVIVORS JUSTICE PROJECT QUARTERLY GATHERING Join SJP – a community coalition seeking system level change in Austin regarding sexual assault – for updates and next steps! 6-8pm. Yellow Jacket Social Club, 1704 E. Fifth, 512/480-9572. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

COMMUNITY MEETINGS WITH ANIMAL SERVICES An opportunity for the District 4 residents to learn about Animal Services, ask questions, and hear how the agency can best meet the needs of residents. 6:30-8pm. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. belinda.hare@austintexas.gov, www.austinanimalcenter.org.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

POTTY AT THE CAPITOL WITH ACTOUT! (DATE TBA) Join ActOUT – Date TBA depending on when the House schedules a hearing for SB 6 – for a Capitol sit-in with potties, poopers, johns, and fake porcelain thrones. Email ActOUT for updates actout@riseup.net Date TBA Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/dsaqueercoalition.