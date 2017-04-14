City Council meets today, April 13, with a theme of housing that includes potential adoption of the Strategic Housing Plan and arguments over housing (and many other things) for the Austin Oaks PUD. For those and more, see "Council: Our House, in the Middle of the Corridor," Apr. 14.

Civil Matters: District Attorney Margar­et Moore announced plans for a Civil Rights Division. The segmented unit replaces Rosemary Lehmberg's Critical Incident Unit to tackle officer-involved shootings, certain cases involving use of force, and conviction case reviews. More at "D.A. Unveils New Civil Rights Division," Apr. 14.

Don't Drink the Kool-Aid: Long-defeated City Council candidate Laura Pressley has once again appealed her unsuccessful lawsuit against District 4 CM Greg Casar to the state Supreme Court, insisting against all sense and lower court defeats that the 2014 election result should be overturned. The sanctions she's earned for a meritless suit increase at each level.

Death Watch, Delayed: The state's Court of Criminal Appeals last week suspended Paul Storey's execution, scheduled for Wed., April 12 ("Death Watch: No Comfort, No Closure," April 7). Storey's case will go back to Tarrant County, where a judge will determine whether Storey's appellate attorneys could have learned that the victim's family opposed Storey's sentence.

Befriending Hatred: Attorney General Ken Paxton led a 15-state coalition when he filed an amicus brief to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week that staunchly defends Donald Trump's updated anti-immigration order. Paxton led 13 states in a similar brief to the 4th Circuit late last month.

The Stolen Seat: Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as a U.S. Supreme Court associate justice on Monday, replacing the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

DNA Lab Departure: Scott Milne, who was hired as APD's chief forensics officer to repair the department's DNA lab, has been let go. The city plans to pay him $57,500 to quit without suing (in addition to the $37,000 he's received since December, when APD ceased efforts to reopen the lab). Milne had his academic credentials questioned only one month into his brief tenure.

Elsewhere in Exits: Chief Animal Services Officer Tawny Hammond announced her resignation Wednesday, effective May 14. Hammond has overseen the ASO since June 2015.

Congratulations in Order: Local cartoonist Jen Sorensen, whose nationally syndicated work runs biweekly in these pages, is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for editorial cartooning.