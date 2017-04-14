News

Desperately Seeking City Manager

Council to create a City Manager Search Advisory Task Force on Thursday

By Michael King, Fri., April 14, 2017

Former City Manager Marc Ott
Former City Manager Marc Ott (Photo by John Anderson)

City Council is expected today, April 13, to create a City Manager Search Advisory Task Force, 11 Council appointees charged with developing a "preferred profile" for potential candidates to replace Marc Ott and his interim successor Elaine Hart. Council has asked search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to cast a wide net – public and private sector – and tentatively accepted the firm's recommendation to maintain confidentiality until a finalist is announced, though the details remain unconfirmed. Among the names floated for today's task force nominees: former Assistant City Manager Laura Huffman, longtime city advocate and activist Saundra Kirk, NAACP attorney Gary Bledsoe, local search maven Jan Lehman … we'll hear the full list today. For more on the search and the Council's view, see "Managing Secrets," April 10.

