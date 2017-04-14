Civics 101

Thursday 13

TX21 TOWN HALL WITH AN ABSENT CONGRESSMAN SMITH Congressman Lamar Smith. Will he or won't he show? Speakers (including columnist Jim Hightower), vendors, and an attempt to take over Texas Congressional District 21. 7-9pm. The Scoot Inn, 1308 E. Fourth, 512/478-6200. Free. www.tx21indivisible.us.

Friday 14

ACC COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Austin Community College explains how they're creating a multicultural classroom environment, while Lab School promotes equity in early childhood programs. 9-10am. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People/NAACP, 1704 E. 12th, 512/476-6230.

GAACC BASICS: FORM I-9 AND EMPLOYMENT LAW A discussion on I-9 forms, hourly wage rules, and the difference between employees and independent contractors. 9-10am. Austin Asian American Chamber of Commerce, 8001 Centre Park #160. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

KILL IT TO SAVE IT: AN AUTOPSY OF CAPITALISM'S TRIUMPH OVER DEMOCRACY A discussion on Corey Dolgon's Kill It to Save It: An Autopsy of Capitalism's Triumph Over Democracy. Specifically, the hypocrisy of U.S. political discourse and capitalism's trajectory. 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com.

Saturday 15

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING Get deputized to conduct voter registration. 10-11:30am. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512-925-6938. Free.

AUSTIN ANIMAL CENTER ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT AND PARTY A fam-friendly Easter egg hunt for homeless pets! Enjoy a bunny petting station, treat-feeding, and craft making. Plus: free dogs and puppy adoptions. 11am-Noon. Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.

AUSTIN GENTRIFICATION DEBATE What will be the impact of CodeNEXT on East Austin? The Racism Taskforce says it could exacerbate gentriﬁcation, while authors say it'll produce affordable housing. Dr. Fred L. McGhee and Niran Babalola discuss. Noon. PODER, 2604 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-9921. Free. poder.austin@gmail.com, www.poder-texas.org.

TAX MARCH AUSTIN Ensuring government integrity by demanding transparency and the release of Trump’s tax returns. Sat., April 15, noon-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.taxmarchaustin.org.

COMMUNITY MEETINGS WITH ANIMAL SERVICES An opportunity for District 3 residents to learn about Animal Services, ask questions, and hear how the agency can best meet the needs of residents. 1:30-3pm. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/385-5931. belinda.hare@austintexas.gov, www.austinanimalcenter.org.

Tuesday 18

STARTING A FOOD ENTERPRISE A quick class on the requirements and processes for opening a food enterprise. 3-4:30pm. Environmental Health Services, 1520 Rutherford, Bldg. 1, #200. www.austintexas.gov/event/starting-food-enterprise-0.

FY17 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP This workshop for FY17 Cultural Funding Recipients will cover how to complete the Final Report for Cultural Expansion Program, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. 6pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov/event/fy17-final-report-workshop-1.

COMMUNITY MEETINGS WITH ANIMAL SERVICES An opportunity for District 8 residents to learn about Animal Services, ask questions, and hear how the agency can best meet the needs of residents. 6:30-8pm. Zilker Park Clubhouse, 200 Zilker Clubhouse Rd., 512/474-9692. belinda.hare@austintexas.gov, www.austinanimalcenter.org.

IMMIGRATION PANEL & COMMUNITY CONVERSATION A panel discussion on immigration in America. 7-9pm. Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport, 512/223-7300. Free. elee@bravecommunities.org, www.bravecommunities.org.

Wednesday 19

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Call the EMS Safety Hotline (512/972-7233) or email EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov to make appointment. 9am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

FINANCIAL FITNESS GREATER AUSTIN 2017 KICKOFF FFGA teaches financial awareness, literacy, and proactive management of finances. Call for details. 2:30-3:30pm. Austin Asian American Chamber of Commerce, 8001 Centre Park #160. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

CODE TALK – COMMUNITY CHARACTER Community discussion on the character of CodeNEXT. 7:30-9pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 20

KOREA NETWORKING MIXER Learn about business opportunities and resources available for those looking to expand to Korea. Korean food and drinks served. 6-8pm. Austin Asian American Chamber of Commerce, 8001 Centre Park #160. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

SURVIVORS JUSTICE PROJECT QUARTERLY GATHERING Join SJP – a community coalition seeking system level change in Austin regarding sexual assault – for updates and next steps! 6-8pm. Yellow Jacket Social Club, 1704 E. Fifth, 512/480-9572. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES COMMUNITY TAX CENTER Free tax prep for anyone earning less than $55,000/yr. Mon-Thu. 10am-8pm; Sat. 10am-4pm Community Financial Center, 2600 W. Stassney Ln; Community Financial Center, 5900 Airport Blvd.; Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.; LifeWorks East Office, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.; Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Rd.;. Free. www.foundcom.org.