Civics 101

Thursday 6

TAKE THE SB6 FIGHT TO THE CAPITOL - ROUND 2: AMENDMENTS Join the "Trans Mafia" (aka anti-SB6 activists) for a a show of civil obedience. Trans and GNC folks will be stationed outside all Capitol bathrooms. If you're trans or GNC please come. If you're an ally, please show solidarity. The goal: make sure legislators know a lot of people want SB 6 – and all SB 6-flavored amendments – defeated. 7-12mid. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

OPEN HOUSE ON AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT SELF-ASSESSMENT & TRANSITION PLAN Community meeting on the ADA Self-Assessment and the Department’s System-Wide Transition Plan. 6-8pm. Austin Recreation Center, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd., 512/476-5662.

CONTROVERSY & CONVERSATION FILM SCREENING: HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD Screening of award-winning doc How to Change the World, hosted by the Humanities Institute and Austin Public Library. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

Friday 7

COFFEE WITH A COP A chance to meet officers who patrol Region 2 neighborhoods and chat in an informal setting. 7-9am. It's a Grind Coffee House, 4005 W. Parmer Ste. A, 512/833-5858. www.itsagrind.com.

KEEP THEM S.A.F.E. CHILD-ANTI-ABDUCTION Strategos International partners with Cedar Park PD to teach adults how to offer guidance to children about protecting themselves from predators. 8am-5pm. Cedar Park Police Department, 911 Quest Pkwy., Cedar Park. $249. justin@strategosintl.com, www.intruderresponse.com.

CONGRESSMAN DOGGETT HONORS OLDEST LIVING COMBAT VETERAN A healing garden at the VA Austin Outpatient Clinic will be named in honor of America’s oldest living combat vet, Richard Overton, at the request of Congressman Lloyd Doggett and City Council Member Ora Houston. 9:30am. VA Austin Outpatient Clinic, 7901 Metropolis.

ABRIENDO BRECHA CONFERENCE: “WHAT IS SANCTUARY? RACE, REFUGE, RESISTANCE” Discussion will focus on recent ICE raids; anti-immigrant executive orders; Texas Senate Bill 4; and the grassroots fight to become a sanctuary city. 10am-5pm. Gordon-White Building, 210 W. 24th, Rm. 2.206, UT campus. www.diversity.utexas.edu/abriendobrecha.

HANDS OFF SYRIA: RESIST TRUMP'S WAR + DEFEND REFUGEES! Gather to oppose Trump's bombing of Syria. "Firing missiles into Syria will only lead to more death. It will not bring any peace or justice to the people of Syria." See Facebook for logistics. 6-9pm. Bank of America, 501 Congress. www.fb.com/austinsocialistcollective.

Saturday 8

TXLEGE TOWN HALL WITH REP. EDDIE RODRIGUEZ Rep. Rodriguez hosts a Lege update and Q&A session on the issues that matter to you. Family friendly with coffee and tacos. 9-10:30am. Linder Elementary School, 2801 Metcalfe Rd..

KEEP AUSTIN BEAUTIFUL CLEAN SWEEP Annual countywide service day! Volunteers will focus on 130 projects including on-the-water cleanups. 9-11am. 130+ locations throughout Austin. www.keepaustinbeautiful.org/program/clean-sweep.

SOIL TESTING FOR FOOD GARDENERS Austin Brownfields experts offer soil screening for heavy metals and nutrients to ensure soil is safe for food crops. Sat., April 8, 9am-2pm; Sun., April 9, 9am-noon Parque Zaragoza, 2608 Gonzales, 512/472-7142. Free.

UNLEARNING CIRCLE: LIBERAL RACISM AND GET OUT A conversation on liberal racism, whiteness, and "allyship." 10am-Noon. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464.

HEALTHCARE FOR ALL RALLY Progressive Democrats of America, Our Revolution, and more lead a rally demanding healthcare for all. De-Brief afterwards at Scholz Garten. Noon-1pm. 15th St. and Red River.

DIRECT ACTION TRAINING Black Sovereign Nation is committed to responding to injustice by organizing the community and facilitating demonstrations. Join the movement. Sat., April 8, noon-5pm Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. www.blacksovereignnation.org.

WINDSOR PARK BLOCK PARTY Windsor Park's first block party! Come for food, music, dance demonstrations, and more! Bring utensils and a blanket. 1-5pm. Cement Loop, 5811 Berkman #140. www.cementloop.com.

RESISTENCIA FEST Jolt – a Latinx civic engagement organization – hosts an all-ages event to celebrate Latinx culture and the youth who organized walkouts and protests against immigration raids in February. 1:30-5:30pm. Oswaldo "A.B." Cantu Pan-American Recreation Center, 2100 E. Third, 512/476-9193. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/oswaldo-ab-cantupan-american-recreation-center.

CODENEXT PUBLIC OUTREACH SESSIONS Each meeting will include a brief presentation, a display of key points in the code, and mingling to discuss and answer questions. Sat. April 8, 2-4pm Anderson High School, 8403 Mesa, 512/414-2538. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

Sunday 9

Monday 10

BLUE RIBBON LOBBY DAY Texas women descend on the Capitol to lobby for women's rights. Reg fee covers materials and lunch. Scholarships are available. 8:30am-6:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. $25. www.fb.com/BlueRibbonLobbyDay.

PLEDGE TO STEP IN, PART 3 A training on self-care and how to be allies to targeted minorities. 6-9pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. www.fb.com/events/1208027149294527.

Tuesday 11

MEMBER ORIENTATION & LOANS/CODENEXT Enjoy breakfast, connect with members and staff, and catch an update on CodeNEXT. 9-11am. Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, 8001 Centre Park #160. www.austinasianchamber.org.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN GENERAL BODY MEETING Black Lives Matter Austin hosts their general body meeting. Committees will tackle education, criminal justice reform, health, economics and more. 6-7:30pm. 1705 E. 11th.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON OAKWOOD CHAPEL FINDINGS Updates about the remains found under the chapel at Oakwood Cemetery. 6:30-8pm. Chestnut Community Center, 1183 Chestnut.

Wednesday 12

CAPITAL METRO PUBLIC HEARING A public engagement hearing on the proposed service changes. Wed., April 12, noon-12:30pm Capital Metro, 2910 E. Fifth, 512/474-1200. www.capmetro.org.

Thursday 13

TX21 TOWN HALL Scoot Inn: 1308 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78702. free. https://tx21indivisible.us/.

TOWN HALL MEETING WITH AN ABSENT CONGRESSMAN SMITH Congressman Lamar Smith. Will he or wont he show? Speakers (including columnist Jim Hightower), vending, and an attempt to take over Texas Congressional District 21. 7-9pm. The Scoot Inn, 1308 E. Fourth, 512/478-6200. www.scootinnaustin.com.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES COMMUNITY TAX CENTER Free tax prep for anyone earning less than $55,000/yr. Mon-Thu. 10am-8pm; Sat. 10am-4pm Community Financial Center, 2600 W. Stassney Ln; Community Financial Center, 5900 Airport Blvd.; Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.; LifeWorks East Office, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.; Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Rd.;. Free. www.foundcom.org.

#RESIST TEXAS HHSC ASSAULT ON LGBTQIA YOUTH Texas' Health & Human Services Commission removed inclusive language for LGBTQ youth from their children's mental health grant proposal. This is one way Texas leaves queer youth and families in need of help. Come out, speak up for queer kids. Fri., April 28, 9am. Travis County Health and Human Services Building, 4614 N. I-35, 512/972-4900.