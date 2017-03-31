News

Jeff Sessions' Empty Threat Against Sanctuary Cities

Immigration fearmongering continues for our intrepid AG

By Mary Tuma, Fri., March 31, 2017

Jeff Sessions
Jeff Sessions

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed to "claw back" Department of Justice federal funding from so-called "sanctuary cities" during a White House press briefing on Mon­day, March 27: As part of the Trump administration's ongoing crackdown on cities that won't blindly hand undocumented immigrants over to federal agencies, non-compliant cities will now be ineligible for the $4.1 billion in grants dished out by the Office of Justice Pro­grams and Community Oriented Polic­ing Services. The AG said he urges states and cities "to consider carefully the harm they are doing to their citizens by refusing to enforce our immigration laws, and to rethink these policies."

While Austin would appear to be a target for the funding drain, Travis County spokesperson Kristen Dark says – to the best of the department's knowledge – the rhetoric does not legally affect how Sheriff Sally Her­nandez does her business. Sessions cited 8 U.S. Code 1373, a statute that ensures localities share information regarding a resident's immigration or citizenship status with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforce­ment. Hernandez says the department fully follows the federal law.

TCSO is "completely lawful and upholding the Constitution with our ICE policy," Hernan­dez said in a statement on Monday. "We are also in full compliance with 8 USC 1373. Our policy ... in no way prohibits or restricts sending information to or requesting or receiving information from ICE regarding an individual's immigration or citizenship status, and nothing in this policy shall be construed to prohibit or restrict TCSO personnel from exchanging information regarding the immigration or citizenship status of any individual with ICE."

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said she's "frustrated that Travis County resources and attention are continually diverted from public safety to address unfounded politically motivated allegations of wrongdoing." She added that the statute Sessions cited "has been in our federal grants for many years. We are and have been in full compliance with its requirements. The cited provision is thin cloaking for political retribution." On Tuesday, County Commissioners voted 4-1 (Pct. 3's Gerald Daugherty opposed) to join an amicus brief in support of a San Francisco-based lawsuit against a January executive order to punish "sanctuary cities." Travis will join 34 other cities and counties nationwide to provide assistance in the case, which argues the immigration order is unconstitutional.

In related news: Mayor Steve Adler was expected to meet and talk immigration with Department of Homeland Security Sec­retary John Kelly on Wednesday, as we go to press. We can think of a few questions that we hope Adler remembered to ask.

READ MORE
More immigration
ICE Payback for Sheriff Sally Hernandez's Policy Confirmed
ICE Payback for Sheriff Sally Hernandez's Policy Confirmed
Immigration enforcement agency targeted Travis County

Mary Tuma, March 24, 2017

The Texas Hammer: Immigration and Sanctuary Cities
Immigration and Sanctuary Cities
County sheriff wants to keep ICE out of Austin

Mary Tuma, March 17, 2017

More by Mary Tuma
Lege Lines: The “Sanctuary Cities” Bill's Detrimental Effect
Lege Lines: The “Sanctuary Cities” Bill's Detrimental Effect
Can anyone reasonably testify in favor of SB 4?

March 24, 2017

Bill of the Week: Protecting Sexual Assault Survivors
Bill of the Week: Protecting Sexual Assault Survivors
Austin senator files five bills in wake of Baylor scandal

March 24, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

immigration, Jeff Sessions, Sarah Eckhardt, Kristen Dark, Sally Hernandez, John Kelly

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Last Waltz 40 Tour
Bass Concert Hall
The Hidden Room: Fool's Banquet at 311 W. Seventh.
Austin Cactus and Succulent Society Spring Show and Sale at Zilker Park
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP