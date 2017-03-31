Civics 101

Thursday 30

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31. Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

FREE LEGAL CLINIC FOR AUSTIN ARTISTS UT law students and volunteer attorneys offer free legal advice on arts-related issues for low income visual artists, musicians, and filmmakers. 6-8:30pm. Austin Offices of DLA Piper, 401 Congress #2500. Free. www.fb.com/lsfta.

Friday 31

HANDBAGS FOR HOPE: DRIVE FOR PURSES Texas Advocacy Project and the Travis County Sheriff's Office are accepting donated purses for survivors of domestic violence. The bags, adorned with 1-800-374-HOPE discreetly stitched into the lining, will be delivered to shelters across Texas. Every day, through March 31. Travis County Sheriff's Office, 5555 Airport, 512/854-9788. www.texasadvocacyproject.org.

COFFEE WITH A COP Meet and greet local APD officers who patrol your neighborhood. 7-9am. McDonald’s, 1143 ½ Airport. www.austintexas.gov.

UNIVERSITY TEXAS NATURE FEST Tours of the school's federally protected preserve, speakers, guided bird watching, gardening demos, a hands-on drone demo, and local exhibitors. 9am-3pm. Concordia University, 11400 Concordia University, 512/486-2001. Free. www.concordia.edu/naturefest.

EDUCATION EQUITY Bring lunch for YWCA's monthly dialogue on racism and discrimination. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35, #110, 512/326-1222. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Saturday 1

TEXAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S FAIR SHOT TRAINING SUMMIT 2017 Texas Democrats Fair Shot Summit: Saturday, April 1 from & Sunday, April 2 from Texas State Capitol Legislative Conference Center and Auditorium E2.002 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701 8:30am-5:30pm. Legislative Conference Center, 1100 Congress Ave.. $20. www.txdemocrats.org.

HOUSE DISTRICT 48 TOWN HALL MEETING W. REP. DONNA HOWARD Rep. Howard hosts a meeting for House District 48 constituents. 10am-Noon. Cedar Creek Elementary School, 3301 Pinnacle. www.house.state.tx.us.

NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION: AFFORDABLE HOUSING NOW! House the Homeless and Challenger Newspaper unite for a national day of action. Demands include: livable incomes for those who cannot work, universal living wage, ending criminalization of homelessness, etc. 11am. Magnolia Cafe South, 1920 S. Congress, 512/445-0000. www.housethehomeless.org.

CODENEXT PUBLIC OUTREACH SESSIONS Each meeting will include a brief presentation, a display of key points in the code, and mingling to discuss and answer questions. Sat. April 1, noon-2pm Westwood High School, 12400 Mellow Meadow, 512/464-4000. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE BUILDING BRIDGES TOWN HALL A discussion on students benefiting from early college high schools and how these schools are promoting equity in central Texas. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

WALK AND BIKE TALKS The Austin Transportation Department hosts a final discussion on the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan and the Bicycle Master Plan. 2-3:30pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400.

PANEL ON GERRYMANDERING: SHOULD POLITICIANS CHOOSE THEIR VOTERS, OR THE OTHER WAY AROUND? Panel discussion on redistricting and politicians choosing their voters. 2-4pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. www.cg4tx.org.

TEXAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY RECEPTION WITH DNC CHAIR TOM PEREZ AND DEPUTY CHAIR KEITH ELLISON Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez & Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison host a reception in support of the Texas Democratic Party. 6pm. Stephen F. Austin Intercontinental Hotel. $50-200. www.txdemocrats.org.

Sunday 2

TEXAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S FAIR SHOT TRAINING SUMMIT 2017 Texas Democrats Fair Shot Summit: Saturday, April 1 from & Sunday, April 2 from Texas State Capitol Legislative Conference Center and Auditorium E2.002 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701 9:15am-3:30pm. Legislative Conference Center, 1100 Congress Ave.. $20. www.txdemocrats.org.

Monday 3

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES COMMUNITY TAX CENTER Free tax prep for anyone earning less than $55,000/yr. Mon-Thu. 10am-8pm; Sat. 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.foundcom.org.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. 6:30pm. Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd.. Free. www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 4

HIDDEN FIGURES OF AUSTIN The unveiling of the Hidden Figures of Austin project – a photo and storytelling campaign promoting achievements by black women in STEM. The Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, 912 E. 11th. www.austinbcc.org.

VIETNAM AND CIVIL RIGHTS: 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF MLK’S RIVERSIDE CHURCH SPEECH Celebrate the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s “Beyond Vietnam" speech with UT professors James K. Galbraith and Peniel E. Joseph. 12:15-1:30pm. Sid Richardson Hall, UT Campus. Free.

Wednesday 5

PLANNED PARENTHOOD TEXAS LOBBY DAY 2017 Educate legislators on reproductive health care issues and share personal stories of Texas women and families who depend on and support Planned Parenthood. 9am-9pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. $20, Scholarships available. www.pptexasvotes.org.

FARMSHARE AUSTIN ON FOOD SECURITY Discussion on opportunities and challenges for farmers helping to create sustainable communities and focusing on how young people can get started farming. 3-4:30pm. Jesse Jones Communication Complex, 1 University Station Ste. A-1100, 512/471-4119. www.farmshareaustin.org.

TAKE BACK THE NIGHT 2017 The annual, all gender-inclusive rally to end of sexual violence and support survivors. 6:30-9pm. Main Mall - UT Campus.

Thursday 6

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES COMMUNITY TAX CENTER Free tax prep for anyone earning less than $55,000/yr. Mon-Thu. 10am-8pm; Sat. 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.foundcom.org.

OPEN HOUSE ON AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT SELF-ASSESSMENT & TRANSITION PLAN Community meeting on the ADA Self-Assessment and the Department’s System-Wide Transition Plan. 6-8pm. Austin Recreation Center, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd., 512/476-5662.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

#RESIST TEXAS HHSC ASSAULT ON LGBTQIA YOUTH Texas' Health & Human Services Commission removed inclusive language for LGBTQ youth from their children's mental health grant proposal. This is one way Texas leaves queer youth and families in need of help. Come out, speak up for queer kids. Fri., April 28, 9am. Travis County Health and Human Services Building, 4614 North IH-35, 512/972-4900.