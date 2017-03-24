The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

News

The Hightower Report: Are the Rich Different From You and Me? Ask Cadillac!

Cars will tell you what your country needs right now. (It's another car.)

By Jim Hightower, Fri., March 24, 2017

You know what our country needs right now? I think we need something that can bring us together again, something that can heal the raw wound of deep political division imperiling our society. And guess what? One company has come out with just the balm America needs: An ad for a luxury automobile.

Seriously? Yes. The cultural bridge-builders at Cadillac have produced an advertising campaign intended not only to sell its pricey cars, but also to heal America's social divide. How? By reminding TV audiences about everyone's desire to achieve the American Dream – as symbolized, of course, by the status symbol of owning a Cadillac.

Seriously? Yes. The ads begins with a stark declaration: "We are a nation divided. That's what they tell us." Then Cadillac's ad suddenly shifts gears, gliding into an uplifting, touchy-feely montage of all-in-this-together inclusiveness: "We carry each other forward," the narrator purrs, "no matter who we are, or what we believe."

Mustering all of the modesty you'd expect from a Cadillac executive, the corporation's marketing head explains that, "We didn't want to enter the political debate. We wanted to transcend it." Ah, yes ... and how better to go beyond rancorous political disharmony than to drive away from it in a luxury car?

The corporate honchos tried out this message on an unbiased audience of Texas Cadillac dealers, and – guess what? – they loved it! One dealer gushed that the ad identifies the ultra-expensive car with "unity, optimism, courage." Seriously? Yes, apparently Cadillac thinks the right and left, the rich and poor, can all become e pluribus unum again by unifying around America's new egalitarian slogan: "A $100,000 car in every garage."

See, the rich truly are different from you and me – they actually believe such claptrap.

For more information on Jim Hightower's work – and to subscribe to his award-winning monthly newsletter, The Hightower Lowdown – visit www.jimhightower.com. You can hear his radio commentaries on KOOP Radio, 91.7FM, weekdays at 10:58am and 12:58pm.
More The Hightower Report columns
READ MORE
More The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The Donald Show

Jim Hightower, July 10, 2015

The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The damning nuttiness of the GOP's "Hell No" faction

Jim Hightower, Aug. 15, 2014

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

cadillac

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Colm Tóibín
Avaya Auditorium, 201 E. 24th.
Two Step
at Texas Spirit Theater at the Bullock Texas State History Museum
Austin Spurs
at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP