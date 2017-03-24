The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Collier for Lite Guv? Not Quite Yet.

Dan Patrick may have a challenge

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., March 24, 2017

Mike Collier
Mike Collier

Mike Collier is edging closer to a formal announcement that he will run as the Democratic challenger to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in 2018. The 2014 comptroller candidate turned Texas Democratic Party finance chair announced on March 2 that he was exploring the possibility of a run if initial support was in place. On March 19, he sent a letter to supporters that he was "blown away" by the backing he has received to date, and while he is not formally announcing yet, the pieces seem to be coming together. Collier met with major Democratic donors before he even put out these initial feelers, and there is a growing consensus that he could be the right candidate to take on the increasingly radical and politically isolated Patrick in the next election cycle. He has even started meetings this week with his finance team. If, as seems ever more likely, Collier does officially get in the ring, expect an announcement earlier rather than later.

Mike Collier, 85th Lege, Dan Patrick

