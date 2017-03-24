Civics 101

Thursday 23

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

WALK AND BIKE TALKS The Austin Transportation Department hosts discussions on the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan and the Bicycle Master Plan. March 23, 6pm at Windsor Park Library; March 25, 10am at North Austin YMCA; March 25, 12:30pm at Old Quarry Library; March 28, 6pm at Yarborough Library. 6-7:30pm. Various locations, see listing.. www.austintexas.gov/pedsafetyplan.

TEXAS PRISON CLOSURE VIGIL A vigil for those who've died in Texas prisons and jails. 6:30-9:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/texasadvocatesforjustice.

Friday 24

HANDBAGS FOR HOPE: DRIVE FOR PURSES Texas Advocacy Project and the Travis County Sheriff's Office are accepting donated purses for survivors of domestic violence. The bags, adorned with 1-800-374-HOPE discreetly stitched into the lining, will be delivered to shelters across Texas. Every day, through March 31 Travis County Sheriff's Office, 5555 Airport, 512/854-9788. www.texasadvocacyproject.org.

DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS AND GROWING DISPARITIES IN AUSTIN A presentation by Garrett Groves of the Center for Public Policy Priorities 9-10am. Community Room, 1709 E. 12th St.. www.forabettertexas.org/policyareas.html.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY--SPANISH Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline at 512.972.7233. This class is conducted in Spanish. 5:30pm. CommUnity Care Clinic, 2901 Montopolis. www.austintexas.gov/event/safe-baby-academy-spanish-18.

Saturday 25

POST-SXSW DETOX DAY + AFTER PARTY FOR ACLU OF TEXAS A day of self-care benefiting ACLU of Texas. Those Texas Women invite you to detox from SX with yoga, Pilates, and salon services followed by a night of free drinks, snacks, and live music. 8am-10pm. 1102 E. Cesar Chavez. $20=50. www.thosetexaswomen.org.

WALK AND BIKE TALKS The Austin Transportation Department hosts discussions on the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan and the Bicycle Master Plan. March 23, 6pm at Windsor Park Library; March 25, 10am at North Austin YMCA; March 25, 12:30pm at Old Quarry Library; March 28, 6pm at Yarborough Library. 10-11:30am. Various locations, see listing.. www.austintexas.gov/pedsafetyplan.

SAVE TEXAS SCHOOLS RALLY School vouchers, underfunding, budget cuts, standardized testing, school rating systems – this is why we rally. "With anti-education forces here and in Washington, it's time to rally like never before." Sat., March 25, 10am-noon Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.savetxschools.org.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON OAKWOOD CHAPEL FINDING A community conversation regarding the Oakwood Chapel in preparation for the renovation of the historic eastside chapel and cemetery. CM Ora Houston’s office and the PARD project team will share info and discuss possibilities for the burials and construction project. 10am-Noon. Delores Duffy Rec Center, 1182 N. Pleasant Valley. www.austintexas.gov/oakwoodchapel.

HANDBAGS FOR HOPE BRUNCH WITH TEXAS ADVOCACY PROJECT Bring a new or gently used purse to donate to the Project's Handbags for Hope Campaign and enjoy brunch plus two cocktails. Bags are given to women transitioning out of domestic violence shelters along with life-saving legal info. This year’s campaign ends March 31. 11am-2pm. Juliet Ristorante, 1500 Barton Springs Rd., 512/479-1800. $35 for 21 and up, $25 under 21. www.texasadvocacyproject.org.

WOMEN’S ONLY “DANGEROUSLY CUTE” SELF DEFENSE SEMINAR A 5 hour, hands-on workshop teaching self-identifying women (12 and up – senior citizens welcome) lifesaving defense skills. Proceeds benefit “It Starts With Soccer” and Vandegrift Lady Viper Soccer. 11am-3pm. Vandegrift High School, 9500 McNeil. $30. www.krav-maga-san-antonio.com.

CODENEXT PUBLIC OUTREACH SESSIONS Each meeting will include a brief presentation, a display of key points in the code, and mingle to discuss and answer questions. Noon-2pm. Austin High School, 1715 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/414-2505. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

LIFEGUARD JOB FAIR Applicants 15-16 years old will need a guardian present for interviews, 17 year olds will need a guardian's signature. All applicants must bring ID and Social Security card. Noon-4pm. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, (512) 974-9330. www.austintexas.gov/dovesprings.

Sunday 26

JOURNALISM TEACH-IN: A FREE PRESS, NOW MORE THAN EVER Celebrate the crucial role of independent journalism and fight "fake news" by participating in a journalism teach-in. 2-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

AUSTIN PERUANOS UNIDOS POR EL PERÚ A benefit for flood victims in Peru, where the worst flooding in 20 years has killed more than 70, and left tens of thousands homeless and without access to clean water and food. Music, folkloric dance, raffles, and more. 3-7pm. 719 Shady Ln.. Free. www.youcaring.com/helpperu.

Monday 27

REIMAGINING HEALTH CARE Influential Austin employers unite to explore innovative ideas for offering better, more effective, and more efficient health care options to their employees. 4-6:30pm. Austin Board of Realtors, 512/660-9192.

Tuesday 28

WALK AND BIKE TALKS The Austin Transportation Department hosts discussions on the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan and the Bicycle Master Plan. March 23, 6pm at Windsor Park Library; March 25, 10am at North Austin YMCA; March 25, 12:30pm at Old Quarry Library; March 28, 6pm at Yarborough Library. 6-7:30pm. Various locations, see listing.. www.austintexas.gov/pedsafetyplan.

Wednesday 29

ANNUAL TALENT EXCHANGE CAREER EXPO 85 businesses, nonprofits, and city departments will be on display. Learn about job openings and mingle with your potential new coworkers. Wed., March 29, noon-5pm Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. www.austintexas.gov/careerexpo.

REVOLUTION AND DEMOCRATIC CONFEDERALISM IN NORTHERN SYRIA: OBSERVATIONS ON ROJAVA A panel discussion on the politics of Rojava – the Democratic Federal System of Northern Syria. 6:30-8pm. CLA Building.

Thursday 30

FREE LEGAL CLINIC FOR AUSTIN ARTISTS UT law students and volunteer attorneys offer free legal advice on arts-related issues for low income visual artists, musicians, and filmmakers. 6-8:30pm. Austin Offices of DLA Piper, 401 Congress, Suite 2500. Free. www.fb.com/lsfta.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

#RESIST TEXAS HHSC ASSAULT ON LGBTQIA YOUTH Texas' Health & Human Services Commission removed inclusive language for LGBTQ youth from their children's mental health grant proposal. This is one way Texas leaves queer youth and families in need of help. Come out, speak up for queer kids. Fri., April 28, 9am Travis County Health and Human Services Building, 4614 North IH-35, 512/972-4900.