The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

News

The Texas Hammer

Life under attack by our state government

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., March 17, 2017


Greg Abbott's convictions were clear as day. "Texas will hammer Travis County," the governor tweeted on Feb. 2, just two weeks after our recently sworn-in Sheriff Sally Hernandez let it be known that her office would not comply with some detention requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Just one day prior to his tweet, Abbott had cut $1.8 million in state funding from Travis County because of Hernandez's change in policy (see "Immigration and Sanctuary Cities"), and in the week before had begun lobbying for a bill that would remove noncomplying elected officials from office. The party of local control was going to war with a sheriff who made a decision based on what would benefit the people within her purview.

If that sounds crazy, it actually isn't. In Texas, state-level lawmakers have targeted city and county officials for what seems like ages. Name a progressive ideal a city stands for, you can bet there's a bill down at the Capitol that would negate it. What follows are 11 instances where the state Legislature can't seem to steer clear of Austin's business.

READ MORE
More 85th Lege
The 85th’s State Something
The 85th’s State Something
Taking stock at the Lege’s midway point

Richard Whittaker, March 17, 2017

The War on Women’s Rights Wages On
The War on Women’s Rights Wages On
The Senate continues its attacks on abortion

Mary Tuma, March 3, 2017

More by Chase Hoffberger
South Austin Vigilante Killer Sentenced
South Austin Vigilante Killer Sentenced
Joseph Mobley gets five years for manslaughter

March 10, 2017

State Appeals 3rd Court Ruling in Nisbett Murder
State Appeals 3rd Court Ruling in Nisbett Murder
Can Stacey Soule prove that Vicki Nisbett is actually dead?

March 3, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

85th Lege

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Good Vibrations & Desert Daze Indie Foro Rocks
Hotel Vegas
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
at Moviehouse & Eatery
Tell Me I Can't: A Badass Backyard Show at 1172 Angelina St.
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP