The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

News

The Hightower Report: The Emperor Has No Clothes

This man is so far gone

By Jim Hightower, Fri., March 17, 2017

Some people who attain high public office grow in their position of trust. Some, however, just bloat.

Bloat has been on spectacular display in the first months of Donald Trump's presidential tenure. He had a disastrous start, choosing a cabinet and staff mostly made up of ideological quacks, incompetents, and Wall Street grifters. Yet, buoyed by his explosive ego, President Trump pronounced his start historic: "I don't think there's ever been a president elected who in this short period of time has done what we've done."

Sadly, he's right. For example, they made a reckless, unconstitutional attempt to ban millions of Muslim immigrants from our land. They had to axe the kooky guy he chose to be his national security adviser. They've apparently been caught colluding with Rus­sian meddlers in our politics. Some record!

And now Trump has embraced a GOP replacement of Obamacare, hailing the "Trumpcare" substitute that will jack up our health care costs, cut benefits, and eliminate coverage entirely for millions of working-class and poor people – while also sneaking in yet another underhanded tax cut for the rich! It's so awful that even hordes of Republican lawmakers have gagged, refusing to swallow it. Yet, lost in self-deception, Trump calls it "wonderful."

We have a president who is detached from reality, careening from one mess to another. But who will say "The emperor has no clothes"? He's so far gone that when he read his recent address to Congress straight off the teleprompter, without his usual pugnacious ranting, Republican enablers of his antics and even the media establishment applauded him for being "presidential."

Huh? The speech was a nasty wad of lies and right-wing nonsense. If the occasional appearance of sanity is all we ask of Trump, then his reign of insanity will be our fault.

For more information on Jim Hightower's work – and to subscribe to his award-winning monthly newsletter, The Hightower Lowdown – visit www.jimhightower.com. You can hear his radio commentaries on KOOP Radio, 91.7FM, weekdays at 10:58am and 12:58pm.
More The Hightower Report columns
READ MORE
More Donald Trump
Next Week’s Rallies
Next Week’s Rallies
The Resistance continues in Austin

Sarah Marloff, Jan. 13, 2017

TV in Trumpland
TV in Trumpland
Quality struggles to take one step forward while culture takes 10 steps back

Kahron Spearman, Dec. 23, 2016

More The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The Donald Show

Jim Hightower, July 10, 2015

The Hightower Report
The Hightower Report
The damning nuttiness of the GOP's "Hell No" faction

Jim Hightower, Aug. 15, 2014

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Donald Trump

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Good Vibrations & Desert Daze Indie Foro Rocks
Hotel Vegas
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
at Moviehouse & Eatery
Tell Me I Can't: A Badass Backyard Show at 1172 Angelina St.
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP