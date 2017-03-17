Civics 101

Wednesday 15

STOP ANTI-IMMIGRANT BILL SB 4 As SB 4 enters the House, we need to let reps know this harmful legislation should not be made law. "This bill will separate immigrant families, make our communities less safe, and hurt our economy." 8am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/events/249132325496114.

HANDS OFF OUR RIGHTS BENEFIT SxSan José partners with Wendy Davis' Deeds Not Words, Whole Woman’s Health, and Planned Parenthood to raise money for and awareness about women's rights and reproductive healthcare. Look for Feathers, Fort Lonesome, a silent auction, and a hands-on political action station. Noon-8pm. Hotel San José, 1316 S. Congress, 512/852-2360. Free. www.sanjosehotel.com.

REFUSE FASCISM NATIONAL TOUR TO DRIVE OUT TRUMP/PENCE REGIME Join Refuse Fascism for a teach-in that will address facism, the Trump administration, and why/how we can drive them from power. 2-3:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.refusefascism.org.

Thursday 16

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

NO BAN! NO WALL! RESIST TRUMP’S MUSLIM BAN 2.0 RALLY AND MARCH! Refuse Fascism leads a protest against the Trump regime and their extreme immigration/deportation policies. 4pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.refusefascism.org.

Friday 17

HANDBAGS FOR HOPE: DRIVE FOR PURSES Texas Advocacy Project and the Travis County Sheriff's Office are accepting donated purses for survivors of domestic violence. The bags, adorned with 1-800-374-HOPE discreetly stitched into the lining, will be delivered to shelters across Texas. Every day, through March 31 Travis County Sheriff's Office, 5555 Airport, 512/854-9788. www.texasadvocacyproject.org.

THE 17TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK'S DAY AUSTIN FESTIVAL The Celtic Cultural Center of Texas invites you to avoid green beer and get "trad." Irish and local bands will perform, and the Gaelic League of Austin leads a language workshop. 1-8pm. Pioneer Farms, 10621 Pioneer Farms Dr., 512/837-1215. $15. www.stpatricksdayaustin.com.

Saturday 18

RIDE FOR RESISTANCE: STORIES FROM THE FRONT LINES OF STANDING ROCK Jules – a Lakota woman from Red Warrior Society and a member of Mothers Against Meth Alliance – arrives in Austin with other Red Warriors to share their stories from Standing Rock's front lines. 6:30-8pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. $5-10 suggested donation. www.monkeywrenchbooks.org.

Monday 20

ALL IN FOR EQUALITY ADVOCACY DAY Spend a much needed day advocating for queer rights and inclusive policies with EQTX, ACLU of Texas, HRC, Texas Freedom Network, and TENT. Advance registration is required with lunch provided. 8am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. $5. robert.salcido@equalitytexas.org, www.tspb.state.tx.us.

Tuesday 21

COFFEE WITH A COP Join Region I District Reps for an opportunity to exchange thoughts and ideas over coffee. 7:30-9am. Starbucks, 600 Congress. www.austintexas.gov.

REGIONAL HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP 7 LEARNING COLLABORATIVE Elizabeth Teisberg, Ph.D., gives the keynote at the daylong summit on value-based health care and DSRIP sustainability. 10am-5pm. Austin Marriott South, 4415 S. I-35. www.texasrhp7.org.

PROTEST AT CORRECTIONS CORPORATION OF AMERICA: END MASS INCARCERATION Austin's chapter of Black Lives Matter leads a protest against the prison industrial complex. The Corrections Corporation of America, GEO Group, and the Avalon Corporation all have facilities in the area. Noon. Austin Transitional Center, 3154 Hwy. 71 E., Del Valle. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

WOMEN IN ACTION Celebrate Women’s History Month with Women in Action's roundtable discussion. Participants include CM Ora Houston, Allgo's Priscilla Hale, PODER's Susana Almanza and more. 6:30-8:30pm. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. www.austinhistorycenter.org.

BRAVE COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON CRIMINAL JUSTICE A diverse panel of specialists in the criminal justice system discuss police and prison reform, privatized prisons, juvenile justice, mass incarceration, profiling, and more. Get inspired to fight for change. 7-9pm. ACC Highland Business Center, 5930 Middle Fiskville, 512/223-7000. Free. www.bravecommunities.org.

Wednesday 22

TEXAS WATER DAY 2017 Texas Water Foundation partners and the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation host a Lege advocacy day to raise awareness of water issues throughout Texas. 1-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.texaswater.org.

WHEN WE ARE BOLD – WOMEN WHO TURN OUR UPSIDEDOWN WORLD RIGHT A discussion and booksigning with editor Rachel Vincent and contributor Casey Camp-Horinek – a Ponca Native rights activist. Sponsored by the Center for Women’s and Gender Studies. 3-5pm. UT's Julius Glickman Conference Center. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/cwgs.

COME AND TASTE IT Join the Texas Observer for the 2017 Rabble Rouser! There will be music from Shinyribs and beer from your favorite craft breweries. Funds raised will support independent, investigative reporting. 6pm. Ironwood Hall, 505 E. Seventh. www.texasobserver.org.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

#RESIST TEXAS HHSC ASSAULT ON LGBTQIA YOUTH Texas' Health & Human Services Commission removed inclusive language for LGBTQ youth from their children's mental health grant proposal. This is one way Texas leaves queer youth and families in need of help. Come out, speak up for queer kids. Fri., April 28, 9am Travis County Health and Human Services Building, 4614 North IH-35, 512/972-4900.

SAVE TEXAS SCHOOLS RALLY School vouchers, underfunding, budget cuts, standardized testing, school rating systems – this is why we rally. "With anti-education forces here and in Washington, it's time to rally like never before." Sat., March 25, 10am-noon Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.savetxschools.org.