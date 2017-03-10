The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

News

South Austin Vigilante Killer Sentenced

Joseph Mobley gets five years for manslaughter

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., March 10, 2017

Joseph Mobley
Joseph Mobley

Travis County prosecutors closed the book on a strange homicide Friday when Assistant District Attor­ney Efrain De La Fuente secured a conviction on manslaughter charges against Joseph Mobley. Mobley, 34, was arrested on Oct. 6, 2014, after beating 25-year-old Dwayne Guidry over the head with a hammer and strangling him to death. The two came into contact when Mobley – while seated in his car at a Domino's Pizza in South Austin with his wife and children – noticed Guidry jump into a silver Ford Mustang with the engine running and take off. (According to an affidavit, a delivery driver ran out of the shop a few moments later shouting about his stolen car.) Mobley followed Guidry out of the parking lot and pursued until Guidry turned into a housing subdivision – which Mobley then blocked Guidry into with his vehicle. The two both reportedly left their vehicles after Guidry, in an attempt to escape, drove the Mustang into Mobley's car. Mobley asked his son to hand him a hammer he kept in the backseat of his car. From there, he chased Guidry on foot until eventually apprehending him, at which point he hit Guidry over the back of his head with the hammer and put him in a choke hold, which eventually killed him. A Travis County jury agreed that Mobley did recklessly cause Guidry's death, and convicted him for manslaughter, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years and up to $10,000 in fines. He accepted a plea deal for a five-year prison sentence.

READ MORE
More Joseph Mobley
South Austin Vigilante Homicide
South Austin Vigilante Homicide
Man takes matters into his own hands, kills alleged car thief

Chase Hoffberger, Oct. 17, 2014

More by Chase Hoffberger
State Appeals 3rd Court Ruling in Nisbett Murder
State Appeals 3rd Court Ruling in Nisbett Murder
Can Stacey Soule prove that Vicki Nisbett is actually dead?

March 3, 2017

Nationwide Strike Aims to Shut Down the Country
Nationwide Strike Aims to Shut Down the Country
Possible general strike planned for Feb. 17

Feb. 10, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Joseph Mobley, Dwayne Guidry

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Rodeo Austin: Dwight Yoakam
Travis County Expo Center
A Prophet
at Howson Branch Library
Rodeo Austin
at Star of Texas Fair and Rodeo
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP