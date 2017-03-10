Civics 101

Thursday 9

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

Friday 10

HANDBAGS FOR HOPE: DRIVE FOR PURSES Texas Advocacy Project and the Travis County Sheriff's Office are accepting donated purses for survivors of domestic violence. The bags, adorned with 1-800-374-HOPE discretely stitched into the lining, will be delivered to shelters across Texas. Every day, through March 31 Travis County Sheriff's Office, 5555 Airport, 512/854-9788. www.texasadvocacyproject.org.

MAPLEWOOD ELEMENTARY MARCH FOR KINDNESS A school-wide march from Maplewood Elementary to Patterson Park to say: "no place for hate." With music, community speakers, and chants celebrating peace. 8:30-10:30am. Maplewood Elementary School, 3808 Maplewood, 512/414-4402. www.maplewoodelementary.com.

AAA TEXAS DWI MARCH FOR CHANGE Press conference and silent march in remembrance of lives lost to drunk driving. Help raise awareness of the drinking and driving consequences. 10am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. thorp.kara@aaa-texas.com, www.tspb.state.tx.us.

Saturday 11

HUSTON-TILLOTSON UNIVERSITY'S DIVERSITY HACKATHON The only youth and diversity-focused annual hackathon – organized and operated by students of color – in the U.S. Sat., March 11 and Sun., March 12, 7am-10pm Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.iamthepipeline.com.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Register online or call EMS Safety Hotline (512.972.7233). Email EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov for more info. 9am. Seton Northwest Hospital, 11113 Research, 512/324-6000. austinexpecting.com/event/safe-baby-academy-seton-northwest/2017-03-11.

PUBLIC MEETING ON THE FUTURE OF ANDERSON MILL ROAD Want a say in city planning? D6 Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, D6 staff, and reps from the Austin Transportation Department will speak and answer questions on 2016 Mobility Bond funds allocated for Anderson Mill Road. 10am-Noon. Spicewood Springs Elementary School, 11601 Olson. www.austintexas.gov/2016bond.

COMMUNITY GARDEN SPRING PLANTING PARTY Escape the SXSW madness and celebrate the beginning of spring with a planting party. Potluck encouraged. Sat., March 11 and Sun., March 12, 10am-3pm 5604 Manor Community Garden, 5604 Manor Rd.. gillianleahodler@gmail.com, www.communitygarden.org.

Sunday 12

NEVER GOING BACK RALLY Tumblr and Planned Parenthood team up to bring community activism to SX interactive. Performances by Sleigh Bells, Girlpool and more, with Tumblr’s David Karp speaking and PP reps sharing resources and tips to get and stay involved. 6pm. Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. Free. www.tumblrnevergoingback.splashthat.com.

Monday 13

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Call EMS Safety Hotline (512.972.7233) or email EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov to make an appointment. 9am. CommUnity Care Clinic, 1210 W. Braker. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-59.

Tuesday 14

SIERRA CLUB MEETUP WITH BARTON SPRINGS CONSERVANCY PRESIDENT Michael Cannatti speaks at this month's Sierra Club happy hour. Learn more about the restoration of Zilker Park's historic gateposts, a proposed Visitor Education Center, and more. 7pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/751-5650. www.sierraclub.org/texas/austin.

Thursday 16

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

#RESIST TEXAS HHSC ASSAULT ON LGBTQIA YOUTH Texas' Health & Human Services Commission removed inclusive language for LGBTQ youth from their children's mental health grant proposal. This is one way Texas leaves queer youth and families in need of help. Come out, speak up for queer kids. Fri., April 28, 9am Travis County Health and Human Services Building, 4614 North IH-35, 512/972-4900.

SAVE TEXAS SCHOOLS RALLY School vouchers, underfunding, budget cuts, standardized testing, school rating systems – this is why we rally. "With anti-education forces here and in Washington, it's time to rally like never before." Sat., March 25, 10am-noon Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.savetxschools.org.