News

Michael McCaul’s “Town Hall”

Like many of his colleagues, the congressman decided to not show up

Photo by Jana Birchum, Fri., March 3, 2017


About 300 constituents gathered at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shoal Creek Boulevard for a congressional town hall meeting "with" District 10 Congressman Michael McCaul, who did not attend the event. Organizers with Indivisible Austin planted an enlarged photograph of the seven-term lawmaker on a chair and had him "answer questions" from the audience. Indivisible hosted similar town halls for other regional congressmen, including John Carter, Lamar Smith, Roger Williams, and two for Bill Flores. None of the lawmakers showed up.

READ MORE
More Michael McCaul
No Regrets for a Disappointed Doherty
No Regrets for a Disappointed Doherty
Larry Joe Doherty didn't win the race, but he made it winnable, which was no small feat

Lee Nichols, Nov. 7, 2008

McCaul Takes GOP Mantra to Gas Station
McCaul Takes GOP Mantra to Gas Station
Austin congressman milking gas price issue

Lee Nichols, Aug. 8, 2008

More by Jana Birchum
Southern Exposure
Southern Exposure
The changing face of the venerable South Lamar Plaza

Dec. 28, 2012

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Michael McCaul

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
George Saunders: Lincoln in the Bardo
BookPeople
John Aielli 50th Anniversary at Hogg Auditorium
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown at Alamo Drafthouse Slaughter Lane
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP