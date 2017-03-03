Michael McCaul’s “Town Hall”

About 300 constituents gathered at the Congregation Beth Israel on Shoal Creek Boulevard for a congressional town hall meeting "with" District 10 Congressman Michael McCaul, who did not attend the event. Organizers with Indivisible Austin planted an enlarged photograph of the seven-term lawmaker on a chair and had him "answer questions" from the audience. Indivisible hosted similar town halls for other regional congressmen, including John Carter, Lamar Smith, Roger Williams, and two for Bill Flores. None of the lawmakers showed up.