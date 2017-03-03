Civics 101

Thursday 2

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

TEXAS LAND CONSERVATION CONFERENCE The Texas Land Conservation Conference celebrates its 21st year with a conference featuring 50 industry leaders and experts. Wed.-Fri., March 1-3 Hilton Austin Airport, 9515 Hotel Dr., 512/385-6767. $450 for full conference badge. www.texaslandconservationconference.org.

AMPLIFY AUSTIN 6pm tonight to 6pm Friday night it's time to Amplify Austin! Donate to one (or several) of the 700 organizations working to keep Austin thriving! March 2-3, 6pm to 6pm Austin, Texas. amplifyatx.ilivehereigivehere.org.

Friday 3

HANDBAGS FOR HOPE: DRIVE FOR PURSES Texas Advocacy Project and the Travis County Sheriff's Office are accepting donated purses for survivors of domestic violence. The bags, adorned with 1-800-374-HOPE discretely stitched into the lining, will be delivered to shelters across Texas. Every day, through March 31 Travis County Sheriff's Office, 5555 Airport, 512/854-9788. www.texasadvocacyproject.org.

TCSO VICTIM SERVICES UNIT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS The Victim Services Unit needs volunteers to provide immediate aid to victims of family violence, sexual assaults, child/elder abuse, aggravated assaults, suicides, etc. Volunteers must complete a comprehensive training program from March 13–April 1 (Mon., 6-9pm, Thu., 6-9pm, Sat., 9am-5pm). Sign up through March 3 Travis County Sheriff's Office, 5555 Airport, 512/854-9788. www.tcsheriff.org/victim-services.

GREEN MOVIE NIGHT: “SAND WARS” Watch Sand Wars, a documentary on how the worldwide construction boom has led to intensive sand extraction on land and oceans and its damaging impacts. 7pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168. www.uua.org/environment/sanctuary.

Saturday 4

IT'S MY PARK DAY More than 100 different parks, greenbelts, and trails throughout the city will participate in improving outdoor spaces. Volunteers will plant trees, mulch, assist in habitat restoration, trail cleanup, and more. March 4, times vary by site Various city parks and trails. www.austinparks.org/volunteer/impd.

TRAFFIC JAM! A MOBILITY SOLUTIONS WORKSHOP FOR CENTRAL TEXANS Cap Metro and the City lead a public workshop on our "sticky transportation issues." Catch State Sen. Kirk Watson, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, Mayor Steve Adler, and more. Breakfast tacos will be served. 8:30am-1pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. Free. www.projectconnect.com.

AFRICAN DIASPORA WOMEN SUMMIT Counter Balance: ATX provides a space for women of the African Diaspora to share space and grow. "As women of African Diaspora, we have the potential to improve our cities, towns, and communities." See ticket link for details. 9am-3pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Pay What You Can.

BUILDING BRIDGES TOOLKIT A series of dialogues ranging from conflicts and reconciliation to race and society. 10am-Noon. Mt. Zion Action & Resource Center, 2951 E. 14th, 512/479-9890.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN MARCH NEIGHBORHOOD CANVASSING Monthly canvassing of local neighborhoods. Sat., March 4, 10am-midnight Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

MARCH 4 TRUMP COUNTER PROTEST For those looking for a counter protest: Trump supporters are rallying across the country – including right here in Austin – in hopes of proving their numbers are as good as our. Anti-Trump gear is encouraged. 1-4pm.

PANEL ON PERSUASION IN A PARTISAN ENVIRONMENT “The Art of Persuasion in a Partisan Environment” panel with Anna Graybeal of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, UT psych professor Art Markman, and Mike Ignatowski. 2-4pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. www.cg4tx.org.

YEAR OF THE ROOSTER RECEPTION & HAPPY HOUR Enjoy a reception and happy hour with Asian-inspired light bites, cocktails, and an update on the AARC Nonprofit’s work in the community. 5:30-7:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

Sunday 5

TOWN HALL WITH REP. LLOYD DOGGETT Congressman Lloyd Doggett discusses his priorities for 2017 and will answer questions from the community. Noon. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 202/225-4865.

NEIGHBORHOOD CONVERSATION WITH ANN KITCHEN A neighborhood conversation with D5 City Council Rep. Ann Kitchen. 3-5pm. 2409 Comburg Castle.

CONDOLENCE AND UNITY VIGIL The Indian American Coalition of Texas asks the community to come out in unity to mourn the killing of "innocent Indian Americans and those who came to their aid in Kansas last week." 6:30-7pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.iactaustin.org.

Monday 6

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. 6:30pm. Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd.. Free. www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 7

NASTY TALK: A FORUM BY JOURNALISM SCHOLAR GINA CHEN Gina Chen, assistant professor and former journalist, leads a discussion on online hostility and politics. A panel discussion follows. 3:30-4:45pm. Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, northeast corner of Dean Keeton and Guadalupe. www.moody.utexas.edu/senior-fellows.

Wednesday 8

DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN Women's March organizers invite you to celebrate International Women's Day by striking. "In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain them? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression?" March 8, all day Nationwide. www.womensmarch.com.

BUZZ FACEBOOK FOR YOUR BUSINESS Facebook's Small Business Team experts share best practices, success stories, and strategies on growing, managing, and understanding your small business presence on Facebook. 10-11am. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

A DAY ABOUT WOMEN A evening to recognize the hard-working women in our community. For those who can't strike, swing by (women-owened) CUC after work and check out some fab vendors and great atmosphere. 4-8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. www.marchontexas.com.

SCREENING: SHE’S BEAUTIFUL WHEN SHE’S ANGRY In honor of International Women's Day, Alamo and Lilith Fund screen Mary Dore’s doc on the early women’s movement. Proceeds go to the Lilith Fund. 6:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar, 512/861-7040. www.fb.com/events/1782820328707368.

Thursday 9

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

ALL IN FOR EQUALITY ADVOCACY DAY EQTX, ACLU of Texas, HRC, Texas Freedom Network, and Transgender Education Network of Texas host an LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day so that all of us can ask state leaders to pass inclusive policies to protect all Texans, and end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Advance registration is required with lunch provided. Mon., March 20. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. $5. robert.salcido@equalitytexas.org, www.tspb.state.tx.us.

#RESIST TEXAS HHSC ASSAULT ON LGBTQIA YOUTH Texas' Health & Human Services Commission removed inclusive language for LGBTQ youth from their children's mental health grant proposal. This is one way Texas leaves queer youth and families in need of help. Come out, speak up for queer kids. Fri., April 28, 9am Travis County Health and Human Services Building, 4614 North IH-35, 512/972-4900.

SAVE TEXAS SCHOOLS RALLY School vouchers, underfunding, budget cuts, standardized testing, school rating systems – this is why we rally. "With anti-education forces here and in Washington, it's time to rally like never before." Sat., March 25, 10am-noon Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.savetxschools.org.