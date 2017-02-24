The Hightower Report: Paul Ryan Should Sit Down and Be Very Quiet

For nearly half a century now, America's middle-class working families have been pummeled by corporate greedmeisters and their political henchmen. Indeed, in just the last decade, the typical median-income family has lost 60% of their wealth. Haven't they been punished enough?

No, says House Speaker Paul Ryan. Along with other top Republican leaders in Con­gress, Ryan intends to slash the Social Security money that middle-class and low-income workers depend on, and he ultimately is out to kill it altogether. Dependence on such public "entitlements," he preaches, weakens our nation's morality.

Entitlements? Social Security isn't a welfare program – regular working people pay a 12% tax on every dime of their wages into the public pension fund year after year. They earn their retirement!

Morality? Social Security embodies Amer­ica's core moral value of fairness and our society's commitment to the common good. And it works – before it was enacted, half of all Americans spent their "golden years" in poverty. Social Security has saved the great majority of us from old-age penury. Where is the morality in taking this earned retirement and modicum of dignity from millions?

Besides, a sermon on the morality of entitlements should never come from a congress critter's mouth. Speaker Ryan himself wallows in a mud pit of congressional entitlements that working stiffs couldn't imagine getting: A $223,500 annual paycheck, free limousine and chauffeur, a maximum-coverage health plan, a tax-paid PR agent, lavish expense account, free travel … and, of course, a platinum-level congressional retirement program funded by the very taxpayers whose Social Security he's out to kill.

Yet Ryan wonders why Congress' public approval rating is plummeting toward single digits.