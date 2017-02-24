Professors on Climate Change

Approximately 200 faculty members at a dozen colleges and universities in Texas have signed an open letter to President Donald Trump and his administration, urging continuing U.S. support for action against climate change under the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement.

"We the undersigned faculty," the letter begins, "are calling on you, in the most urgent terms possible, to maintain our country's commitment to meeting the greenhouse gas emission targets set forth in the Paris Climate Agreement. This agreement is the first in a series of steps required to avert substantial climate change. The Earth's climate is entering a state that has not been experienced in human history. Continuing to produce greenhouse gases at current rates will have catastrophic, unstoppable consequences for our environment, our economy, and our country. Bold and decisive action may still avoid the worst scenarios, allow for adaptation to the changes, mitigate the damage, and bring new economic opportunities to our country. To this end, we ask that you ensure America's place as the global leader on climate action."

The letter lays out the argument for the broad scientific consensus on global warming, and urges the administration to support the international agreement and "to lead the world in developing innovative ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions." It's signed by several dozen faculty members, across a range of disciplines, from UT-Austin, Texas A&M, Southwestern, Rice, Trinity, Univ. of Houston, Austin Community College, and several other institutions. The whole letter can be read here.