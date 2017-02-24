News

Did the White House and ICE Collude?

Inquiring civil rights groups want to know

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Feb. 24, 2017

Did the White House and ICE Collude?

A group of civil and immigrant rights groups have sent a thorough Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the feds to find out if U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement or the White House were in coordinated talks with state officials before the widespread immigration crackdown in Texas. The Texas Civil Rights Project, Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, and Workers Defense Project also want to know whether ICE's actions served as political payback. The raids came directly after Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez announced plans to not comply with noncriminal detainer requests and Dallas County Commissioners adopted a resolution that called to end nonessential ICE collaborations. FOIA search terms include Gov. Greg Abbott, Sheriff Hernandez, and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt. The groups are requesting an answer from the Depart­ment of Homeland Security by March 15.

"We are ready and prepared with the legal tools necessary to defend our immigrant communities," said Efrén C. Olivares, TCRP's racial and economic justice director. "This means we must reveal the facts that led to the wave of apprehensions in Texas. If the immigration raids were politically motivated, these actions raise serious legal and constitutional concerns that must be addressed."

A version of this article appeared in print on February 24, 2017 with the headline: Show Me Your Papers
READ MORE
More by Mary Tuma
Lege Lines: Toxic Masculinity Drops the Hammer
Lege Lines: Toxic Masculinity Drops the Hammer
Standing up to anti-choice rhetoric during a three-bill frenzy at the Capitol

Feb. 24, 2017

Let’s (Not) Talk About Sex
Let’s (Not) Talk About Sex
More than 83% of state school districts either don’t teach sex ed or teach abstinence-positive curricula

Feb. 24, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

FOIA, ICE, Sally Hernandez, Greg Abbott, Sarah Eckhardt, Efrén C. Olivares

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Jukebox 6: E, Dyr Faser, Manikin, Breakdancing Ronald Reagan
Beerland
Stephen L. Clark Gallery: New Work From the Late Middle Ages at Stephen L. Clark Gallery
Modern Home Tour
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP