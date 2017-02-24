Civics 101

Thursday 23

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

KEEP AUSTIN KIND - PRESENTED BY MARATHON REAL ESTATE Good Deeds Day with Clean the Trail Initiative, followed by flower deliveries to AGE of Central Texas. All fixings provided. Cleanup 10am-noon, flower power noon-2pm. 10am-2pm. Shoal Creek and AGE of Central Texas. erin@Marathon-RE.com, www.marathon-re.com.

SUNÚ SCREENING + Q&A WITH FILMMAKER TERESA CAMOU A documentary "about one of the world’s greatest treasures," rural life, and Latin America. 5pm. Harry Ransom Center's Prothro Theater, 300 W. 21st, 512/471-9122. Free.

QUEER DANCE FREAKOUT AT THE GOVERNOR'S MANSION Viva la resist–DANCE. Austin's qmmunity dances in protest of Texas politicians trans- and homophobic laws. "We say no to bathroom bills. We say no to marriage equality limitations. We say yes to sweating in the streets!" 6-9pm. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. www.txfgm.org.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL FOR IMMIGRANT FAMILIES Local nonprofit Immigrants United hosts candlelight vigil to honor and support the 4.5 million immigrants in Texas. 6:30-8:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/immigrantsunitedtx/.

TEXAS WATER SYMPOSIUM City officials and residents come together for a panel discussion on how to protect critical water resources. 7-8:30pm. LBJ Student Center, Student Center Dr., San Marcos. www.hillcountryalliance.org/texaswatersymposium.

Friday 24

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – SPANISH Call 512/972-7233 or email emspubed@austintexas.gov to register. This class is in Spanish. 9am. CommUnity Care Clinic, 1210 W. Braker. www.austintexas.gov/event/safe-baby-academy-spanish-16.

TCSO VICTIM SERVICES UNIT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS The Victim Services Unit needs volunteers to provide immediate aid to victims of family violence, sexual assaults, child/elder abuse, aggravated assaults, suicides, etc. Volunteers must complete a comprehensive training program from March 13–April 1 (Mon., 6-9pm, Thu., 6-9pm, Sat., 9am-5pm). Sign up through March 3 Travis County Sheriff's Office, 5555 Airport, 512/854-9788. www.tcsheriff.org/victim-services.

THEN THEY CAME FOR ME The YWCA monthly dialogue series invites you to bring your lunch and discuss race and discrimination. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA of Greater Austin, 2015 S. I-35, #110, 512/326-1222. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Saturday 25

ACC HEALTH SCIENCES OPEN HOUSE Explore options for a career in health care. 10am-2pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. sites.austincc.edu.

NO BAN, NO WALL! A peaceful protest uniting Texas Latinos and Muslims, though are all welcome. Bring spoons, pots, pans, etc. to make some noise....Los latinos y los musulmanes debemos permanecer juntos. Todo el mundo es bienvenido. La manifestación será pacífica, traiga a su familia. 2-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

NO BAN, NO WALL! A peaceful protest against immigration bans, ICE, and walls. 2-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

TX21INDIVISIBLE TOWN HALL: SEARCHING FOR LAMAR SMITH We've got questions, and when Congressman Lamar Smith doesn't answer – well, we'll confront a cardboard cut-out of him. But reps from Texas Civil Rights Project, Workers Defense Project, Center for Public Policy Priorities, and UT College of Natural Sciences will give real answers. 5-7pm. The Scoot Inn, 1308 E. Fourth, 512/478-6200. www.tx21indivisible.us.

Sunday 26

JIM RIGBY ON ACTIVISM AND SPIRITUALITY Rev. Jim Rigby on balancing activism and inner lives during distressing political times. 1:15-2:30pm. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. www.fb.com/jim.rigby.12.

Monday 27

BLACK WOMEN RISE UP ADVOCACY DAY #TXBlackWomenRiseUp! Join Dallas' Afiya Center to make your voice heard on women's reproductive rights with guest speaker Dr. Willie Parker and other abortion rights leaders. 11am-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.theafiyacenter.org.

Tuesday 28

WE ARE ALL TEXAS: DAY OF ACTION FOR IMMIGRANT AND REFUGEE RIGHTS Stand against xenophobia by marching with Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance (RITA)! The march for immigrant and refugee rights leaves City Hall at 8am, down Second Street and up Congress, and culminates in a rally at the Capitol. 9am-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.texasrita.org.

FRONT PORCH GATHERING: THE IMPACT OF GENTRIFICATION ON LONGSTANDING RESIDENTS OF AUSTIN’S EASTSIDE Eric Tang and Bisola Falola of UT's Social Justice Institute discuss their East Austin gentrification research. 6:30pm. Agard-Lovinggood Bldg., Huston-Tillotson University. www.diversity.utexas.edu/socialjustice.

Wednesday 1

TEXAS LAND CONSERVATION CONFERENCE The Texas Land Conservation Conference celebrates its 21st year with a conference featuring 50 industry leaders and experts. Wed.-Fri., March 1-3 Hilton Austin Airport, 9515 Hotel Dr., 512/385-6767. $450 for full conference badge. www.texaslandconservationconference.org.

“DAY OF THE FALLEN” MARCH AND LOBBY DAY Workers Defense Project presents a day of Texas Lege lobbying followed by a march for workers' rights at 4pm, starting at 903 San Jacinto. 10am. Texas AFL-CIO Auditorium, 1106 Lavaca. www.workersdefense.org.

Thursday 2

AMPLIFY AUSTIN t's time to Amplify! Schedule your donation early today and inspire local organizations and friends who are fundraising for their cause. March 2 and 3, all day! Austin, Texas. www.amplifyatx.ilivehereigivehere.org.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

ALL IN FOR EQUALITY ADVOCACY DAY EQTX, ACLU of Texas, HRC, Texas Freedom Network, and Transgender Education Network of Texas host an LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day so that all of us can ask state leaders to pass inclusive policies to protect all Texans, and end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Advance registration is required with lunch provided. Mon., March 20. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. $5. robert.salcido@equalitytexas.org, www.tspb.state.tx.us.