News

AISD: Education for All Residents

The school system supports its students, no matter their immigration status

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Feb. 24, 2017

AISD: Education for All Residents

Plyler v. Doe: That's the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling stating that all students are entitled to a public education, regardless of immigration status. It's also the ruling Austin ISD's board of trustees cited this week in unanimously approving a resolution reaffirming that the district is open to and supportive of all residents. In a special meeting held Feb. 20, Superin­ten­dent Paul Cruz reminded trustees "we educate all students," and began to lay out how the district has been responding to the recent spike in ICE detentions, which includes meeting with the city and county, and providing additional support to teachers on how to talk to kids about the arrests. Cruz noted that students are coming to staff in fear about being deported – a nod to last week's clash over how proactive the district can be regarding this issue. On Feb. 13, a memo went out to administrators that detailed the legal limits of what teachers may or may not say while representing the district, but its language was condemned as too conservative by immigration groups, board members, and Education Austin, the district's employee union. In passing this new resolution, board president Kendall Pace said, "We recognize the fear in our communities. We also recognize that community engagement and trust building is tantamount to our collective success."

READ MORE
More AISD
AISD on ICE
AISD on ICE
Superintendent Paul Cruz wants AISD to know ICE is watching

Richard Whittaker, Feb. 17, 2017

Another Failing Grade
Another Failing Grade
When the school's grading system itself gets an "F"

Richard Whittaker, Jan. 13, 2017

More by Richard Whittaker
Bill of the Week: Planes, High-Speed Trains or Automobiles
Bill of the Week: Planes, High-Speed Trains or Automobiles
Let the lobbyist death match begin

Feb. 24, 2017

Send a Card for <i>Girlfriend's Day</i>
Send a Card for Girlfriend's Day
Director talks Bob Odenkirk's Netflix crime comedy

Feb. 21, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

AISD, Paul Cruz, Education Austin, Kendall Pace

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Jukebox 6: E, Dyr Faser, Manikin, Breakdancing Ronald Reagan
Beerland
Stephen L. Clark Gallery: New Work From the Late Middle Ages at Stephen L. Clark Gallery
Modern Home Tour
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP