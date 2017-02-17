News

Cruz or Cornyn vs. Castro or O’Rourke?

Texas’ next race for the Senate is shaping up already

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Feb. 17, 2017

Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz (Photo by Jana Birchum)

The 2018 and 2020 elections got a little more interesting this week when Congressman Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, confirmed that he's eyeing a seat in the U.S. Senate. However, O'Rourke left it unclear which incumbent Republican he was thinking about challenging. Sen. Ted Cruz is up for re-election in 2018; the term for John Cornyn, the state's senior senator, ends in 2020. There's also the issue of the other potential name in contention: San Antonio Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro, who was recently elected chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, and has long been touted as a potential Senate candidate. This week Castro received his first endorsement, from U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville. The big wrinkle in all this is that Cruz may not even make it to 2018's general: Repeated speculation has it that the senator could face a serious primary challenge for next March.

READ MORE
KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ted Cruz, John Cornyn, Joaquin Castro, Beto O'Rourke

