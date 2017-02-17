Civics 101

Thursday 16

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

THE LITTLEFIELD LECTURES Pulitzer Prize winning historian Steven Hahn presents two lectures: “The United States From the Inside Out and the Southside North” and “Reconstruction and the American Political Tradition.” Wed.-Thu., Feb. 15-16. AT&T Center Amphitheater 204 on Level M2. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/history.

DAY WITHOUT IMMIGRANTS A combination of boycott and strike to highlight immigrants' contributions across the country. Nationally, the strike is a response to Trump's immigration agenda; locally this has been fueled by Gov. Abbott and Texas Lege. Feb. 16, all day Nationwide.

CASA DAY AT THE CAPITOL Meet with local legislators for foster children's welfare. 9am – Rep. Larry Gonzales. 10:30am – Sen. Charles Schwertner. 11:30am – Rep. Tony Dale. 1pm – Rep. Terry Wilson. 9am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.casatravis.org.

CONVERSATION ON CLIMATE CHANGE A climate change discussion over beers and food! Bring a question. 6-8pm. The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf, 512/298-2242. www.citizensclimatelobby.org.

Friday 17

ANNUAL SEQUELS SYMPOSIUM: SECURITY, PRECARITY, SURVEILLANCE A two-day symposium on the precarious local, national, and global obsession with security and surveillance. Thu. Feb. 16 at 7pm, Fri. Feb. 17, 9:30am-5pm University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

TCSO VICTIM SERVICES UNIT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS The Victim Services Unit needs volunteers to provide immediate aid to victims of family violence, sexual assaults, child/elder abuse, aggravated assaults, suicides, etc. Volunteers must complete a comprehensive training program from March 13–April 1 (Mon., 6-9pm, Thu., 6-9pm, Sat., 9am-5pm). Signup open thru March 3 Travis County Sheriff's Office, 5555 Airport, 512/854-9788. www.tcsheriff.org/victim-services.

Saturday 18

RISE UP - TEXAS ACTION EVENT A full day of education and activism focusing on getting active, getting involved, and making a difference to change the country. 8am-5pm. University of Texas Club, 2108 Robert Dedman, 7th floor. www.fb.com/momcomlife.

RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. POLICIES TOWARD MEXICO A discussion on the Trump administration’s executive orders on international relations. 1-3pm. Friends Meeting of Austin, 3701 E. MLK Jr. Donations accepted.

Sunday 19

SILENT SUNDAY PROTEST Fresh Water Ministry in a collaboration with Black Lives Matter and Women Ministers’ Empowerment Network have begun hosting monthly silent protests to address systemic injustice and inequality. Sun., Feb. 19, 10:30am-1pm. Fresh Water Ministry, 2409 Guadalupe. www.freshwaterministry.com.

CITIES LEADING CLIMATE ACTION Mayor Adler and Brandi Clark Burton discuss urban responses to climate change. Sun., Feb. 19, noon-1pm First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168. Free. www.austineconetwork.com.

Monday 20

KENDRA SCOTT JEWELRY FUNDRAISER FOR LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS Enjoy sips, treats, and jewels for a good cause while networking with attendees. Please RSVP via email. 6-8pm. Kendra Scott, 1400 S. Congress, Ste. 170-A, 512/499-8400. SOCdinner@LWVaustin.org, www.lwvaustin.org.

Tuesday 21

TX LEGE 101 Learn how to advocate for issues you believe in with Stephanie Chiarello Noppenberg's nonpartisan lege workshop. 7-8pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress, 512/453-5312. Free. www.thecontemporaryaustin.org.

HISTORIAN DAVID ROEDIGER SPEAKING ON “RECONSIDERING RACE AND CLASS” Roediger discusses how to write, think, and organize at the intersections of race and class in the U.S. 7-9pm. Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, northeast corner of Dean Keeton and Guadalupe. rjensen@austin.utexas.edu, www.davidroediger.org.

Thursday 23

KEEP AUSTIN KIND - PRESENTED BY MARATHON REAL ESTATE Good Deeds Day with Clean the Trail Initiative, followed by flower deliveries to AGE of Central Texas. All fixings provided. Cleanup 10am-noon, flower power noon-2pm. 10am-2pm. Shoal Creek and AGE of Central Texas. erin@Marathon-RE.com, www.marathon-re.com.

SUNÚ SCREENING + Q&A WITH FILMMAKER TERESA CAMOU A documentary "about one of the world’s greatest treasures," rural life, and Latin America. 5pm. Harry Ransom Center's Prothro Theater, 300 W. 21st, 512/471-9122. Free.

QUEER DANCE FREAKOUT AT THE GOVERNOR'S MANSION Viva la resist–DANCE. Austin's qmmunity dances in protest of Texas politicians trans- and homophobic laws. "We say no to bathroom bills. We say no to marriage equality limitations. We say yes to sweating in the streets!" 6-9pm. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. www.txfgm.org.

TEXAS WATER SYMPOSIUM City officials and residents come together for a panel discussion on how to protect critical water resources. 7-8:30pm. LBJ Student Center, Student Center Dr., San Marcos. www.hillcountryalliance.org/texaswatersymposium.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

ALL IN FOR EQUALITY ADVOCACY DAY EQTX, ACLU of Texas, HRC, Texas Freedom Network, and Transgender Education Network of Texas host an LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day so that all of us can ask state leaders to pass inclusive policies to protect all Texans, and end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Advanced registration is required with lunch provided. Mon., March 20. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. $5. robert.salcido@equalitytexas.org, www.tspb.state.tx.us.