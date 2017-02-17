News

Building a Better School District

A bit of school consolidation in the works?

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Feb. 17, 2017

Building a Better School District

AISD's Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Com­mit­tee (FABPAC) presented trustees with its latest draft of suggested changes to the district's facility master plan on Monday, Feb. 13. After several months of community meetings, the document keeps pretty close to the original FMP, crafted in 2013. While there are minor tweaks suggested to multiple campuses, the FABPAC's biggest proposals are: moving the Liberal Arts and Science Academy away from LBJ High School and into its own facility; building a new facility for the Alter­nat­ive Learning Center or moving it to the Sanchez Elementary campus; consolidating six campuses into two (Dawson, Brooke, Joslin, and Norman/Sims into one, and Ridgetop and Reilly into another); and early planning for a future bond election. The plan will now go through a fourth round of community feedback before returning to the board on March 6, with a final decision penciled in for June 19.

READ MORE
More Austin ISD
AISD Board Considers Futures for Underused Facilities
AISD Board Considers Futures for Underused Facilities
The district’s property portfolio has become an increasingly pressing matter

Richard Whittaker, Dec. 9, 2016

School District Preps for Electoral Fight
School District Preps for Electoral Fight
Challengers start to emerge for two AISD trustee seats

Richard Whittaker, July 22, 2016

More by Richard Whittaker
Lege Lines: Left in the Dark
Lege Lines: Left in the Dark
Who knew about the ICE raids this weekend? Not your state reps.

Feb. 17, 2017

DVDanger: Let's Get Weird
DVDanger: Let's Get Weird
Getting stranger with Kino Lorber, plus slime mold!

Feb. 14, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin ISD

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
No Idea Festival: Day Two
Museum of Human Achievement
Dance Repertory Theatre: Momentum at Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
Dark Night
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP