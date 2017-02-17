Building a Better School District

AISD's Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Com­mit­tee (FABPAC) presented trustees with its latest draft of suggested changes to the district's facility master plan on Monday, Feb. 13. After several months of community meetings, the document keeps pretty close to the original FMP, crafted in 2013. While there are minor tweaks suggested to multiple campuses, the FABPAC's biggest proposals are: moving the Liberal Arts and Science Academy away from LBJ High School and into its own facility; building a new facility for the Alter­nat­ive Learning Center or moving it to the Sanchez Elementary campus; consolidating six campuses into two (Dawson, Brooke, Joslin, and Norman/Sims into one, and Ridgetop and Reilly into another); and early planning for a future bond election. The plan will now go through a fourth round of community feedback before returning to the board on March 6, with a final decision penciled in for June 19.