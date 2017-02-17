News

AISD on ICE

Superintendent Paul Cruz wants AISD to know ICE is watching

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Feb. 17, 2017

AISD on ICE

There's friction between Austin ISD's administration, employee union Education Austin, and certain board members over how to respond to recent U.S. Immi­gra­tion and Customs Enforcement actions in Austin. On Feb. 10, Superintendent Paul Cruz provided a list of support services for refugee and immigrant students. That same day, Education Austin distributed fliers headlined "What to do if ICE comes to your door" to its members to hand out to students. The following day, EA hosted a "Know Your Rights" training session for teachers at Becker Elementary, to be followed by immigration clinics at Akins High on Feb. 25 and Dobie Middle School on March 11. On Monday, however, Cruz's office sent a memo to campus administrators indicating that AISD "activities, statements, and reactions are immensely scrutinized," and reminding them of existing policy that staff should not talk about "political affiliation, views, protests, advocacy or other controversial issues or topics that may arise while on District property." This induced the ire of both the union and Board Vice President Paul Saldaña, who criticized what he called "the conservative tone of the memorandum." Wednesday morning, EA representatives held a press conference to voice support for the school district's immigrant students.

READ MORE
More AISD
Another Failing Grade
Another Failing Grade
When the school's grading system itself gets an "F"

Richard Whittaker, Jan. 13, 2017

A Level Playing Field
A Level Playing Field
Charter schools have a distinct advantage over ISDs when it comes to building new campuses. Will City Council change that on June 9?

Richard Whittaker, June 3, 2016

More by Richard Whittaker
Lege Lines: Left in the Dark
Lege Lines: Left in the Dark
Who knew about the ICE raids this weekend? Not your state reps.

Feb. 17, 2017

DVDanger: Let's Get Weird
DVDanger: Let's Get Weird
Getting stranger with Kino Lorber, plus slime mold!

Feb. 14, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

AISD, Paul Saldaña, Paul Cruz, Education Austin, Austin ISD

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
No Idea Festival: Day Two
Museum of Human Achievement
Dance Repertory Theatre: Momentum at Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
Dark Night
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP