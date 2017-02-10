Rackspace Backs Out of ACC Deal

Austin Community College is learning the hard way to check the paperwork. Cloud computing company Rackspace had plans to move its Austin offices into the ACC Highland campus. Construction and renovation had already begun. Recently, however, Apollo Global Management, the private equity firm that bought Rackspace last year, realized that no lease agreement had been signed, and has since walked away from the project, leaving ACC in the lurch. The Rackspace deal was supposed to be the next stage in a process that initiated when ACC began acquiring the Highland property in 2010. Classes began in the failing mall in 2014, before ACC took over the entire site in 2015. Highland Mall proved a lot more property than the college needed, however, so the aim became to set up business incubators and secure a major tenant, one that could potentially provide workplace training and opportunities for students. Enter (and exit) Rackspace – though the company may now be less likely to serve as a destination for ACC graduates. This week, it announced it was laying off 6% of its U.S. workforce, including employees in Austin and San Antonio.