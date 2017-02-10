Public Notice: Stating the Obvious

In a guest editorial published in the Feb. 8 Austin American-Statesman ("Consensus on CodeNEXT Key to Managing Growth"), Mayor Steve Adler lays out his vision of a grand compromise regarding the ongoing rewrite of the Land Development Code. Adler calls for a new "Austin Bargain" regarding the CodeNEXT ends: "For starters, let's agree we will not force density in the middle of neighborhoods. ... And in exchange, let's also agree that we will adopt a code rewrite that will give us the housing supply we need by focusing along our most-trafficked streets and our major busiest areas."

So far, so good. If CodeNEXT can indeed achieve both of those goals simultaneously, it will have few serious detractors, and will no doubt be hailed as a huge success, if not a minor miracle. But Mayor Adler illustrates his case with a couple of bits of tautology which suggests the job ahead may be more difficult and complicated than he might like to admit.

First, Adler notes that currently, "every zoning case seems to require a variance or an exception of some kind from the Austin City Council." But of course, that's a lot like saying that every case that comes before a court seems to involve a dispute of some kind: Almost by definition, nothing becomes a "zoning case" unless someone is requesting "a variance or an exception" to the current zoning regulations. Now, if CodeNEXT can indeed clarify, simplify, and improve those regulations, as it promises – so that fewer minor alterations have to go through lengthy and expensive approval processes – that's great, and to everyone's benefit. But clearly, those aren't the cases that are vexing Coun­cil now, and conflating the amount of time and money it takes to get a simple remodeling permit from Development Review, with the amount of time and political capital it takes to mediate a major rezoning case, is more than a little disingenuous. And solving one problem does not necessarily lead to solving the other. Specifically, solving the recurring development wars that are waged down at City Hall will require Council to effect a more or less permanent cease-fire between the two sides: first by enacting a new code and zoning map that can achieve the twin goals Adler lays out, but perhaps more importantly by then sticking to that code, and allowing it to govern development, without recourse to variances and exceptions that are so often requested of Council under the current code. If there's a 60-foot height limit on a tract, that's the limit, and a developer can't ask for a variance to get more, nor can a neighbor complain that that's too high. If we can get to that point, and keep both developer lobbyists and neighborhood activists out of the process – that'll be a true Austin Bargain.

The mayor does go on to admit: "To do this, we'll need to make hard decisions in the transition areas between corridors, centers and our neighborhoods, but an Austin Bargain would mean that we would begin the code revision process with agreement on as many as 95 percent of all properties in the city."

But again, one might also say that we already have agreement on 95% of all properties in the city. It may not seem that way, because the noise from that other 5% can get pretty intense, but you only need to drive down South Lamar, North Burnet, East River­side, or any of the dozens of other thoroughfares, to realize that a hell of a lot of major developments continue to be permitted and built with no major public angst whatsoever. And once again, I don't mean to downplay the achievement here: To codify the tacit agreement on that 95% of properties – in line with Adler's twin goals and with Imagine Austin – would be huge by itself. But it doesn't necessarily get us any closer to resolving the deeply-felt disagreements regarding the 5% of properties that are already the areas of disagreement. "Hard decisions in the transition areas," indeed.

And, wouldn't you know it, the first of these thorny transition areas – perhaps the thorniest in the city – comes before Council today, at their Feb. 9 meeting, as the developers of Plaza Saltillo propose the first downtown-style development east of I-35. Opponents including the East Cesar Chavez Neighborhood Planning Team claim that Endeavor Real Estate Group, after winning a competitive bidding process to develop the 11-acre tract of public land, has "in an abrupt reversal" cut the amount of affordable housing drastically, and wants to double the height limit. "Neighbors want to hold Endeav­or to its original promises of affordable housing and community-compatible, human-scale building height," they said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

