Nationwide Strike Aims to Shut Down the Country

A general strike against the president? There's a movement underway to make that happen next Friday. The idea, a grassroots initiative to sit Feb. 17 out – no shopping, no working, no nada – first got underway late last month when novelist Francine Prose issued a call to action in The Guardian. And while it's tough to tell what sort of national reception there is for the idea, a website, www.f17strike.com, advertises organizational efforts in 50 cities across the country, and 1,700 people have signed up on a national Facebook page. On Monday, organizers for the Women's March on Washington announced plans for their own general strike, "A Day Without a Woman." Details and a date for that one are still TBD, but expect it to reverberate much like the Jan. 21 marches.