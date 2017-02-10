News

Nationwide Strike Aims to Shut Down the Country

Possible general strike planned for Feb. 17

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Feb. 10, 2017

A general strike against the president? There's a movement underway to make that happen next Friday. The idea, a grassroots initiative to sit Feb. 17 out – no shopping, no working, no nada – first got underway late last month when novelist Francine Prose issued a call to action in The Guardian. And while it's tough to tell what sort of national reception there is for the idea, a website, www.f17strike.com, advertises organizational efforts in 50 cities across the country, and 1,700 people have signed up on a national Facebook page. On Monday, organizers for the Women's March on Washington announced plans for their own general strike, "A Day Without a Woman." Details and a date for that one are still TBD, but expect it to reverberate much like the Jan. 21 marches.

A version of this article appeared in print on February 10, 2017 with the headline: Dramatic Inaction
General Strike, Women's March on Washington, Francine Prose

