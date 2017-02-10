Environmental Defenders

On Feb. 1, in a celebratory farewell at the Barr Mansion, Public Citizen honored longtime Texas director Tom "Smitty" Smith, who is retiring after 31 years of tireless and effective work on behalf of clean energy, environmental protection, and government ethics reform ("The Man in the White Hat," Dec. 16, 2016). The event also served to announce Smitty's successor as director of Public Citizen's Texas office, Adrian Shelley, currently the executive director of anti-pollution nonprofit Air Alliance Houston. (Both organizations are members of the Healthy Port Communities Coalition.) Smitty announced his retirement in Septem­ber, staying on during the search for his replacement; Shelley plans to continue at AAH during the search for his successor. In a press release announcing the appointment, Smitty called Shelley "a star in the environmental movement ... who is smart, dedicated and very tactical." Said Shelley, "Smitty is a hero of mine, and I am honored to continue his work in Austin."