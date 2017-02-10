News

Environmental Defenders

Tom “Smitty” Smith’s retirement gives way to Adrian Shelley’s arrival

By Michael King, Fri., Feb. 10, 2017


Tom "Smitty" Smith (Photo by Jana Birchum)

On Feb. 1, in a celebratory farewell at the Barr Mansion, Public Citizen honored longtime Texas director Tom "Smitty" Smith, who is retiring after 31 years of tireless and effective work on behalf of clean energy, environmental protection, and government ethics reform ("The Man in the White Hat," Dec. 16, 2016). The event also served to announce Smitty's successor as director of Public Citizen's Texas office, Adrian Shelley, currently the executive director of anti-pollution nonprofit Air Alliance Houston. (Both organizations are members of the Healthy Port Communities Coalition.) Smitty announced his retirement in Septem­ber, staying on during the search for his replacement; Shelley plans to continue at AAH during the search for his successor. In a press release announcing the appointment, Smitty called Shelley "a star in the environmental movement ... who is smart, dedicated and very tactical." Said Shelley, "Smitty is a hero of mine, and I am honored to continue his work in Austin."

READ MORE
More Tom "Smitty" Smith
Public Citizen Tom “Smitty” Smith Looks Back on a Life Well Lived
Public Citizen Tom “Smitty” Smith Looks Back on a Life Well Lived
The man in the white hat's relentless hard work and willed optimism

Michael King, Dec. 16, 2016

More by Michael King
The Next Steps for Elysium Park
The Next Steps for Elysium Park
Affordable housing development gets first-reading approval

Feb. 10, 2017

Point Austin: The Whiplash Generation
Point Austin: The Whiplash Generation
On trying to maintain humane sanity in a dangerously insane era

Feb. 10, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Tom "Smitty" Smith, Adrian Shelley, Public Citizen

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Joe Ely 70th Birthday
Paramount Theatre
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride at Blue Starlite Drive-In at Austin Studios
Petco Foundation Discover Love Adoption Event
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP