Civics 101

Thursday 9

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

NO SB6! VIGIL TO TELL PATRICK & PAXTON NO HATE IN TX Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and A.G. Ken Paxton will be among the speakers at a "Texas Pastors Policy Briefing." They'll discuss their anti-LGBTQ lege agenda including SB6, foster care reform, religious freedom, school choice, and more. So demonstrate that religion is not an excuse for hate. 8:45am. Outside Hyde Baptist Church, 3901 Speedway.

COMMUNITY CAUCUS Bossbabes hosts their first community caucus, gathering activists, nonprofits, and "thought leaders" to share and generate ideas for change. 6-10pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth, 512/480-9562. $5. www.bossbabes.org.

Friday 10

LITTLE VALENTINES LAKEWAY STORYWALK Pages of children’s book I’d Know You Anywhere, My Love will be posted along the walkway for young readers to enjoy. Daily through Feb. 14 StoryWalk Trail behind Lakeway City Hall. Free. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE PRESENTS: BUILDING BRIDGES FOR EQUITY AND INCLUSION 9-10am. 1701 E. 12th. sites.austincc.edu/equityandinclusion/event/building-bridges-4/.

TCSO VICTIM SERVICES UNIT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS The Victim Services Unit needs volunteers to provide immediate aid to victims of family violence, sexual assaults, child/elder abuse, aggravated assaults, suicides, etc. Volunteers must complete a comprehensive training program from March 13–April 1 (Mon., 6-9pm, Thu., 6-9pm, Sat., 9am-5pm). Noon. Travis County Sheriff's Office, 5555 Airport, 512/854-9788. www.tcsheriff.org/victim-services.

ARE CHARTER SCHOOLS GOOD FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION? A CRITICAL DIALOGUE Assistant Professor Huriya Jabbar gives a keynote on the latest charter schools research. Lunch provided, but seating is limited. Fri., Feb. 10, noon-1:30pm Francis Auditorium in Townes Hall, UT School of Law, 727 E. Dean Keeton. Free.

Sunday 12

CURRENT TRENDS IN TEXAS POLITICS Quorum Report's Harvey Kronberg discusses current trends in Texas politics, followed by a Q&A. Noon-1pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168. Free.

INTERDICTION FOR THE PROTECTION OF CHILDREN: A NEW WAY OF PROTECTING CHILDREN Guest speaker Texas Ranger Sgt. Cody Mitchell talks child safety at the Sisters in Crime monthly meeting. 2pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. www.sinc-heartoftexas.com.

Monday 13

AUSTIN STANDS WITH STANDING ROCK - BANK BREAKUP PROTEST Use your lunch break to stand with Standing Rock and break up with the bank (i.e. Chase, which is giving lots of cash to that pipeline project). Pack the lobby, make a scene. Noon-1pm. Chase Bank Lobby, 221 W. Sixth. www.fb.com/events/248616548909294.

LAKEWAY BIG BAND BASH Celebrate Valentine's Day a day early with Kent Dugan’s 17-piece orchestra, The Republic of Texas Band. Large ballroom complete with tables make for a no-fuss evening. Donations to the band happily accepted. 8-10pm. Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek. Free. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

Tuesday 14

ONE BILLION RISING 2017 One Billion Rising is the biggest mass action to end violence against women in human history. 1 in 3 women on the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime – one billion women. Note: "Women/girls" is an inclusive term reflecting all those who were assigned and/or identify as female. 11am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.vday.org.

MAKING THE SHARING ECONOMY WORK FOR EVERYONE Sustainable Economies Law Center Executive Director Janelle Orsi on the rapidly changing state of the sharing economy and how it could be a transformative force for social and environmental justice. 11:45am-1pm. Eidman Courtroom, UT School of Law, 727 E. Dean Keeton. Free. www.theselc.org/staff.

COLONY PARK DEVELOPMENT UPDATE AND HEALTHY HEARTS FAIR A health fair and community meeting mashup on implementing the Colony Park Master Plan. Snacks, info booths, and local farmers onsite. 5:30-8pm. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop. www.austintexas.gov/department/colony-park.

Wednesday 15

THE LITTLEFIELD LECTURES Pulitzer Prize winning historian Steven Hahn presents two lectures: “The United States From the Inside Out and the Southside North” and “Reconstruction and the American Political Tradition.” Wed.-Thu., Feb. 15-16. AT&T Center Amphitheater 204 on Level M2. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/history.

A EVENING WITH COUNCIL MEMBER ORA HOUSTON A community talk on bridging the gap between law enforcement and the Austin Community. 6-8pm. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/928-0333. library.austintexas.gov/event/evening-council-member-ora-houston-377140.

Thursday 16

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

THE LITTLEFIELD LECTURES Pulitzer Prize winning historian Steven Hahn presents two lectures: “The United States From the Inside Out and the Southside North” and “Reconstruction and the American Political Tradition.” Wed.-Thu., Feb. 15-16. AT&T Center Amphitheater 204 on Level M2. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/history.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

ALL IN FOR EQUALITY ADVOCACY DAY EQTX, ACLU of Texas, HRC, Texas Freedom Network, and Transgender Education Network of Texas host an LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day so that all of us can ask state leaders to pass inclusive policies to protect all Texans, and end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Advanced registration is required with lunch provided. Mon., March 20. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. $5. robert.salcido@equalitytexas.org, www.tspb.state.tx.us.

ONGOING: AUSTIN TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT DIGITAL ROADWAY CONTEST Get creative for a great cause by creating short, clever messages to keep Austin drivers safe and informed. Email AustinMobility@austintexas.gov or tweet your ideas to @AustinMobility using hashtag #ontheroadATX. Through Feb. 10