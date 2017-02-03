New Dem Caucus Leader

Texas progressives looking for a little more mettle in state-level Democrats may breathe a sigh of relief with the election of Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, as House Democratic Caucus Leader. Turner has a solid reputation as a political strategist, and came to statewide recognition in 2014 when he ran Sen. Wendy Davis' gubernatorial campaign. While Davis failed, Turner was actually her third campaign manager – and the final period of her campaign has been heralded as having its most direction and vigor. Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa called Turner "smart, tactical, and a hard-working fighter for all." The delegation also voted in Austin Rep. Celia Israel as second vice chair, alongside Eagle Pass Rep. Poncho Nevárez as first vice chair.