New Dem Caucus Leader

Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, is best known for almost saving Wendy Davis' campaign

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Feb. 3, 2017

Rep. Chris Turner speaks during Reproductive Health Care Advocacy Day in 2015
Rep. Chris Turner speaks during Reproductive Health Care Advocacy Day in 2015 (Photo by John Anderson)

Texas progressives looking for a little more mettle in state-level Democrats may breathe a sigh of relief with the election of Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, as House Democratic Caucus Leader. Turner has a solid reputation as a political strategist, and came to statewide recognition in 2014 when he ran Sen. Wendy Davis' gubernatorial campaign. While Davis failed, Turner was actually her third campaign manager – and the final period of her campaign has been heralded as having its most direction and vigor. Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa called Turner "smart, tactical, and a hard-working fighter for all." The delegation also voted in Austin Rep. Celia Israel as second vice chair, alongside Eagle Pass Rep. Poncho Nevárez as first vice chair.

