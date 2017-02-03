Land Use Developments: City Council received its initial CodeNEXT briefing Tuesday morning, followed by a public rollout Wednesday afternoon at the Palmer Events Center. And FY 2018 budget development began Wednesday morning. See "Rush to Judgment: CodeNEXT 1.0 Out Now," Feb. 2.

Council meets today (Feb. 2) with a relatively light agenda, although unresolved from last week is a decision on the Austin Resource Recovery curbside textile recycling program. See "Council: World in a Whirlwind," Feb. 2.

Save the children: Gov. Greg Abbott declared Child Protective Services a primary emergency item for funding this legislative session during his Tuesday State of the State address. The program spent much of 2016 split between failures and controversy.

Under further review: Donald Trump announced his nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat Republicans stole from President Barack Obama. U.S. Appeals Court Justice for the 10th Circuit Neil Gorsuch was named on Tuesday night.

Up in flames: A fire destroyed the Islamic Center of Victoria on Saturday morning just hours after President Trump issued a Muslim travel ban. No injuries were reported. While a cause has yet to be determined, an investigation is underway. The Center has received more than $1 million in donations to rebuild the mosque.

Bishops against bigotry: Diocese of Austin Bishop Joe S. Vásquez condemned Trump's executive order halting refugee travel to the U.S., calling aiding refugee resettlement "living out the Christian faith." Vásquez said, "It is important for us to assist all who are vulnerable and fleeing persecution, regardless of their religious belief."

Battling bathroom bills: To fight back the anti-LGBTQ SB 6 "bathroom bill" this session, the Human Rights Commission will open field offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Full-time staff will mobilize constituents against SB 6 and other discriminatory bills.

Dell Children's Medical Center announced plans for a 24-bed mental health unit, expected to open by spring 2018. The project is possible in large part thanks to a substantial grant from auto dealer Nyle Maxwell. Construction is expected to cost $7 million.

R.I.P. Betty Baker The longtime city staffer and then planning/zoning commissioner, who retired from the commission in 2015 after decades of service, died early Monday. She was 84, long known as the Queen of Zoning and a legendary preservationist. When you stand in the glow of a moonlight tower, think of Betty, who helped preserve them.