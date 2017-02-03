News

DNA Case Review Is On

County pledges $1 million toward reviewing potentially affected cases

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Feb. 3, 2017

Travis County Commissioners have authorized the payment of nearly $1 million to begin reviewing cases potentially affected by the Austin Police Department's DNA Lab disaster. To begin the "materiality review," the county is expected to enter into contract with the Capital Area Private Defender Service, a local nonprofit defense agency, this month. A yearlong contract should cost $545,407; Travis County will pay a prorated sum until the beginning of the next fiscal year, Oct. 1. "It's a triage process to determine which cases might be affected," said Roger Jeffries, county executive for Justice Planning. "We still have to negotiate a contract with CAPDS and come up with a cost sharing arrangement" with the city. County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said Tuesday that Austin isn't expected to discuss the partnership until March. A review could take five years, but the contract with CAPDS will be up for review at the end of 2018's fiscal year.

