Civics 101

Thursday 2

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

STOP SB4! THE SO-CALLED "SANCTUARY CITIES" BILL Wear white in solidarity with ACLU of Texas to protect immigrants' rights. SB4 would make it impossible for police chiefs and sheriffs to set enforcement priorities for local officers. Swing through, if only for an hour. Happening in the Senate Chamber. 8:30am-6pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.aclutx.org.

BEER, BABIES, & BOOBS Mothers’ Milk Bank and Zilker Brewing Co. team up to raise money and awareness for the milk bank and its charitable care program, which ensures that even the most fragile babies are provided with donor human milk regardless of a family’s ability to pay. For every Coffee Milk Stout sold during February, a portion of sales will benefit the program. 5-7pm. Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/765-4946. www.milkbank.org.

Friday 3

AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE 2017 REGIONAL EQUITY SUMMIT AND BEYOND DIVERSITY SEMINAR Community members, students, and ACC faculty are invited to discuss "how to support systemic change for increased inclusion and equity." 7:30am-4pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. www.austincc.edu.

Saturday 4

WHY MLK JR. DAY, BLACK HISTORY MONTH AND JUNETEENTH MATTER TO AMERICA A discussion on what divided America, what keeps it divided, and how to connect past and present with peace and reconciliation. 10am-Noon. Mt. Zion Action & Resource Center, 2951 E. 14th, 512/479-9890.

IMMIGRATION BAN WATCH PARTY AT THE AIRPORT Join Black Lives Matter Austin for a watch party at the Austin airport to say "Immigrants are welcome here!" Noon-6pm. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 3600 Presidential, 512/369-6600. Free. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

FIRST SATURDAY: AUSTIN POLICE DEPARTMENT BUILDING BRIDGES TOWN HALL Meet Interim Police Chief Brian Manley and discuss crime trends with Region 3 District Reps. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

IMMIGRANTS IN AMERICA: CONCERNS, RESOURCES AND PRIORITIES Common Ground for Texans leads a panel discussion on Austin's immigrant community, sanctuary cities, and the new administration. 2-4pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. www.cg4tx.org.

THLN AUSTIN ADVOCACY MEETING Central Texas Chapter of the Texas Humane Legislation Network discusses 2017 state lege and "how you can get political for animals." Please RSVP. 3-5pm. The Beer Plant, 3110 Windsor. Free. centraltxhumane@gmail.com, www.thln.org.

Sunday 5

YEAR OF THE ROOSTER CELEBRATION The annual Chinese New Year celebration! 10am-6pm. Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar, 512/502-8887. www.chinatownaustin.com.

LAKEWAY ARTS COMMITTEE PRESENTS YOUTH GUITAR ENSEMBLE Austin Bella Corda Guitar Ensemble concert featuring local teens who've toured the world. 4-5pm. Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek. Free.

Monday 6

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – SPANISH To register: visit site or call EMS Safety Hotline (512.972.7233). Class is conducted in Spanish. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 2909 N. I-35, 512/708-3109. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austinpcc.org.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. 6:30pm. Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd.. Free. www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 7

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Call EMS Safety Hotline (512.972.7233) or email EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov to make appointment. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-54.

CHILD PROTECTION DAY Advocate for the protection and well-being of Texas children. A full day of advocacy – talk to your legislatures and join the 2pm rally at the south steps of the Capitol. 9am-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.texprotects.org.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION GENERAL BODY MEETING AJC's monthly general meeting! See Facebook for location update. 6-8:30pm. TBD. www.austinjustice.org.

Thursday 9

Ongoing

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEXAS WINTER GAMES! The 24th annual SOTX Winter Games are almost upon us and they need your help! Volunteers are needed for the bowling, volleyball, and powerlifting competitions. Assistance is also needed at Athlete Village to help with running games, arts & crafts, and snack service. Feb. 2-5 www.sotx.org.

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

ALL IN FOR EQUALITY ADVOCACY DAY EQTX, ACLU of Texas, HRC, Texas Freedom Network, and Transgender Education Network of Texas host an LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day so that all of us can ask state leaders to pass inclusive policies to protect all Texans, and end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Advanced registration is required with lunch provided. Monday, March 20 Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. $5. robert.salcido@equalitytexas.org, www.tspb.state.tx.us.

ONGOING: AUSTIN TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT DIGITAL ROADWAY CONTEST Get creative for a great cause by creating short, clever messages to keep Austin drivers safe and informed. Email AustinMobility@austintexas.gov or tweet your ideas to @AustinMobility using hashtag #ontheroadATX. Through Feb. 10