Zimmerman Is Radio's <i>Voice of Reason</i>

Zimmerman Is Radio's Voice of Reason

Wouldn’t you know Zim would end up on right-wing radio?

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Jan. 27, 2017

After a short stint subbing at KLBJ for Jeff Ward, former City Council Member Don Zimmerman has taken his burgeoning right-wing radio career to KTXH the Bridge (1120AM), a Christian radio station, where he now hosts a "Taxpayers' Voice of Reason" every Saturday from 3-5pm. The live call-in show promises to explain, from Zim's own experience, how "politicians and un-elected bureaucrats advance their 'progressive' religion (which they call 'community values')" by imposing fees, taxes, and ordinances. A helpful Don will connect the dots between progressive policies and "cultural degradation."

Zimmerman's inaugural show ran on Jan. 21 and featured co-host Andy Hogue, communications director for the Travis County GOP. Zimmerman applauded his own recent exile from the "death star" (aka City Council); coined the term "Progressive Christophobe"; and took snarky aim at CM Greg Casar for helping organize local protests against Trump policies, calling him "Little Greg 'Caesar Caesar' Casar," which is not witty. (He also sang an awkward jingle mocking anti-Trump protesters.)

Zim's fellow hosts look to form a murderers' row of right-wing and rabid anti-LGBTQ figureheads: Dr. Steven Hotze, president of Conservative Republicans of Texas (who has said marriage equality means children will learn about sodomy); Jonathan Saenz of Texas Values; and Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress, an avid Trump supporter who has targeted Muslims and called homosexuality "filthy." Considering his anti-LGBTQ tirade in December on KLBJ – which may have been too far gone for even conservative co-host Ed Clements – and sentiments he shared while on the dais, it looks like Don has found a welcome home.

A version of this article appeared in print on January 27, 2017 with the headline: Radio Don
Top 10 Things We Won’t Miss About Don Zimmerman
Oh Donny Boy, the gripes, the gripes are calling

Mary Tuma, Dec. 30, 2016

Zim: Right-Wing Radio Star?
What comes after Council for the talking head?

Mary Tuma, Dec. 9, 2016

Federal Judge Again Delays Fetal Burial Rule
Anti-choice rule was to take effect Friday, Jan. 27

Jan. 27, 2017

Bill of the Week: No-Fault Divorce on the Chopping Block
Rep. Matt Krause, R-Ft. Worth, wants to make it harder to get a divorce

Jan. 27, 2017

