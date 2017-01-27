Zimmerman Is Radio's <i>Voice of Reason</i>

After a short stint subbing at KLBJ for Jeff Ward, former City Council Member Don Zimmerman has taken his burgeoning right-wing radio career to KTXH the Bridge (1120AM), a Christian radio station, where he now hosts a "Taxpayers' Voice of Reason" every Saturday from 3-5pm. The live call-in show promises to explain, from Zim's own experience, how "politicians and un-elected bureaucrats advance their 'progressive' religion (which they call 'community values')" by imposing fees, taxes, and ordinances. A helpful Don will connect the dots between progressive policies and "cultural degradation."

Zimmerman's inaugural show ran on Jan. 21 and featured co-host Andy Hogue, communications director for the Travis County GOP. Zimmerman applauded his own recent exile from the "death star" (aka City Council); coined the term "Progressive Christophobe"; and took snarky aim at CM Greg Casar for helping organize local protests against Trump policies, calling him "Little Greg 'Caesar Caesar' Casar," which is not witty. (He also sang an awkward jingle mocking anti-Trump protesters.)

Zim's fellow hosts look to form a murderers' row of right-wing and rabid anti-LGBTQ figureheads: Dr. Steven Hotze, president of Conservative Republicans of Texas (who has said marriage equality means children will learn about sodomy); Jonathan Saenz of Texas Values; and Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress, an avid Trump supporter who has targeted Muslims and called homosexuality "filthy." Considering his anti-LGBTQ tirade in December on KLBJ – which may have been too far gone for even conservative co-host Ed Clements – and sentiments he shared while on the dais, it looks like Don has found a welcome home.