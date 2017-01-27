Civics 101

Thursday 26

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

ACA: LAST WEEK OF OPEN ENROLLMENT Jan. 31 is the last day to signup for healthcare under the ACA. For assistance, two Foundation Communities locations are offering extended hours. Enrollment ends Tuesday, Jan. 31. Foundation Communities, 3036 S. First #200, 512/610-4008. www.InsureCentralTexas.org.

WATER PROTECTORS RALLY Water protectors rally in opposition to corruption, fracking near state parks, and Trump’s and Dakota Access Pipeline CEO Kelcy Warren’s pipelines. 7:30-9:30am. Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, 4200 Smith School Rd., 512/389-4800. lorretta.glover@gmail.com, www.tpwd.state.tx.us.

10TH BLACK ELECTED OFFICIALS RECEPTION "Creating Policy with Impact: From Chat to Act," allows guests to explore ways of promoting systemic change and developing strategies to build government policies that strengthen economic growth. 6pm. Google Fiber Space, 201 Colorado.

BLACK ELECTED OFFICIALS RECEPTION The Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce hosts a black elected officials program for local residents. Elected officials encouraged to attend to learn more about the economic value of African-American business development in Austin. 6-8pm. Google Fiber Space, 201 Colorado. www.atxelectedofficials.splashthat.com.

AUSTIN SANCTUARY NETWORK BENEFIT A network of faith communities and organizations supporting asylum-seekers hosts a benefit concert with singer/songwriter Carrie Newcomer and pianist Gary Walters. Childcare available. 8:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168. $22. www.fb.com/austin-sanctuary-network-1739318732967795.

Friday 27

NOT-REALLY-THAT-HAPPY, HAPPY HOUR Share your concerns and strategize for the next four years with other troubled citizens. Snacks and beverages provided. 4:30-6:30pm. Workers Defense Project, 5604 Manor Rd., 512/391-2305. www.workersdefense.org.

Saturday 28

SOCIAL JUSTICE INSTITUTE TEACH-IN Join UT's Social Justice Institute for the historical perspective on the systems of power that structure the contemporary political landscape. Located in Julius Glickman Conference Center. 9am-5pm. University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. rjensen@austin.utexas.edu, www.utexas.edu.

WOMEN'S MARCH: POSTCARD PARTY! POLITICAL ACTIVISM The first action of The Women's March "10 Actions for the First 100 Days" campaign. Write a postcard to your senators about what matters most to you. Some postcards and writing utensils provided. 4-6pm. In.gredients, 2610 Manor Rd., 512/275-6357. www.womensmarch.com/100.

INDIAN AMERICAN COALITION OF TEXAS REPUBLIC DAY Celebrate the 1950 adoption of the Indian Constitution and the cultural ties between the American and Indian democracies. Enjoy an Indian dinner, cultural performances, and Rafael Anchia's keynote address. 6:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.iactaustin.org.

Sunday 29

WOMEN'S MARCH: POSTCARD WRITING HAPPY HOUR The first action of The Women's March "10 Actions for the First 100 Days" campaign. Write a postcard to your senators about what matters most to you - and how you’re going to fight for it. Supplies will be available. 2-4:30pm. Full Circle, 1810 E. 12th. www.womensmarch.com/100/.

Tuesday 31

YOUTH CAREER FEST For local high school students and members of the community to learn about career opportunities with local businesses and organizations. 9am-Noon. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/kids.

TEXAS MUSLIM CAPITOL DAY An opportunity for community members to learn about the political process and how to be an advocate. Featuring free lunch and face to face meetings with the representative of your specific district. 10am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.cairaustin.org.

PREVENTABLE TRAGEDIES: HOW TO REDUCE MENTAL HEALTH-RELATED DEATHS IN TEXAS JAILS A panel discussion on the Texas Law Civil Rights Clinic’s new report, “Preventable Tragedies: How to Reduce Mental Health-Related Deaths in Texas Jails.” Noon-1pm. UT School of Law, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-5151.

CENTRAL TEXAS TRANSGENDER HEALTH COALITION: WIDENING THE CIRCLE MEETING Central Texas Transgender Health Coalition – a new group of trans folks, allies health professionals, educators, activists, and artists working to improve trans health care in Texas – are holding an open meeting to drum up community excitement! 6-8pm. AIDS Services of Austin, PO Box 4874, 512/458-2437. Free. www.texastransgenderhealth.org.

WHAT'S NEXT? A LEGISLATIVE PANEL DISCUSSION AND GRASSROOTS CONNECTIVITY EVENT State Reps. Donna Howard, Eddie Rodriguez, Celia Israel, and Gina Hinojosa share their 2017 legislative plans. Find out what you can do to make an impact. 6-8pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. scott.daigle@house.texas.gov, www.myec.net.

Wednesday 1

TEXAS ADVOCATES FOR JUSTICE HOST: KNOW MORE A day of events protesting Texas' fixation on incarceration and deportation. The march route will pass the jail, Governor’s Mansion, and continue to the Capitol for a rally. See Facebook for details. 9:30am-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. jrenaud@grassrootsleadership.org, www.facebook.com/texasadvocatesforjustice.

Thursday 2

BEER, BABIES, & BOOBS Mothers’ Milk Bank and Zilker Brewing Co. team up to raise money and awareness for the milk bank and its charitable care program, which ensures that even the most fragile babies are provided with donor human milk regardless of a family’s ability to pay. For every Coffee Milk Stout sold during February, a portion of sales will benefit the program. 5-7pm. Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/765-4946. www.milkbank.org.

Ongoing

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEXAS WINTER GAMES! The 24th annual SOTX Winter Games are almost upon us and they need your help! Volunteers are needed for the bowling, volleyball, and powerlifting competitions. Assistance is also needed at Athlete Village to help with running games, arts & crafts, and snack service. Feb. 2-5 www.sotx.org.

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

ALL IN FOR EQUALITY ADVOCACY DAY EQTX, ACLU of Texas, HRC, Texas Freedom Network, and Transgender Education Network of Texas host an LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day so that all of us can ask state leaders to pass inclusive policies to protect all Texans, and end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Advanced registration is required with lunch provided. Monday, March 20 Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. $5. robert.salcido@equalitytexas.org, www.tspb.state.tx.us.

ONGOING: AUSTIN TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT DIGITAL ROADWAY CONTEST Get creative for a great cause by creating short, clever messages to keep Austin drivers safe and informed. Email AustinMobility@austintexas.gov or tweet your ideas to @AustinMobility using hashtag #ontheroadATX. Through Feb. 10